From the Chester County Detention Center jail log:
- Jessica Lynn Blackwell, 29, was charged with driving under suspension first offense; operating a vehicle with missing or incorrectly displayed license plate; hit and run, attended vehicle, duties of driver involved in accident, property damage; uninsured motor vehicle fee violation first offense; passing unlawfully; and violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program on March 6.
- Charles Anthony Caldwell, 37, was charged with domestic violence first degree on March 6.
- Justin O’Neil Birch, 33, was charged with driving under suspension first offense; possession of one ounce or less of marijuana or 10 grams or less of hash first offense; contempt of Family Court by adult (civil remedy only); and possession of less than one gram of meth or cocaine base first offense on March 8.
- Amanda Nicole Coley, 30, was charged with possession of one ounce or less of marijuana or 10 grams or less of hash first offense; and unlawful to advertise for sale, manufacture, possess, sell, etc. paraphernalia (civil fine) on March 8.
- Christopher Michael Coley, 35, was charged with unlawful to advertise for sale, manufacture, possess, sell, etc. paraphernalia (civil fine); and manufacture, distribution, etc. of cocaine base first on March 8.
- Daylon Jeffery Fleming, 33, was charged with distribution, etc. of methamphetamine first (excludes manufacturing meth) on March 8.
- Willie James Glenn, 42, was charged with contempt of Family Court by adult (civil remedy only) on March 8.
- Joyce Renee Stover, 34, was charged with murder/homicide by child abuse on March 9.
- Jonathan Michael Greene, 40, was charged with domestic violence second degree; and was picked up on a bench warrant for domestic violence third degree on March 10.
- Layquan Hanley, 31, was charged with open container of beer or wine in a motor vehicle; and driving under the influence first offense on March 10.
- Jovonte Lavalas McIlwain, 39, was picked up on a bench warrant for driving under the influence third or subsequent offense on March 10.
- Sergio Perez Pedro, 21, was charged with open container of beer or wine in a motor vehicle; and driving under the influence first offense on March 10.
- Amanda Susan Watkins, 31, was charged with violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program on March 10.
- Guy Fleming, 42, was charged with open container of beer or wine in a motor vehicle; and driving under the influence first offense on March 11.
- Joseph Antwon Head, 34, was charged with breach of peace, non-aggravated in nature on March 11.
- David Chase Simmers, 20, was charged with possession of other controlled substance in Schedule I to V first offense; manufacture, possession of Schedule IV drugs, except Flunitrazepam, with intent to distribute first offense; and disregarding a stop sign on March 12.
- Jaylen Richard Reid, 28, was picked up on a bench warrant for unlawful carrying of a pistol on March 13.