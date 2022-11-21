Police Beat
From the Chester County Detention Center jail log:
John William Dixon, 50, was charged with burglary (non-violent) second degree on Nov. 14.
Patrick John Edmonds, 39, was charged with contempt of Family Court by adult (civil remedy only) on Nov. 14.
Gerald Leon Williams, 55, was charged with contempt of Family Court by adult (civil remedy only) on Nov. 14.
Dominique Javeion Cousar, 30, was charged with domestic violence second degree; and assault and battery third degree on Nov. 15.
Carlos Antonio Crank, 46, was charged with three counts of contempt of Family Court by adult (civil remedy only) on Nov. 15.
Varten Roncia Edmond, 50, was charged with failure to stop for blue lights first offense; use of a license plate other than for the vehicle for which it was issued; uninsured motor vehicle fee violation first offense; violation of beginner’s permit; unlawful U-turn; and failure to give or giving improper turn signal, stop signal, etc. on Nov. 15.
Gabriel Mobley, 22, was charged with burglary first degree; stalking; malicious injury to tree house, trespass upon real property injury valued at $2,000 or less; and domestic violence second degree on Nov. 15.
Melissa Baker, 35, was charged with possession of cocaine first offense on Nov. 16.
Scotty Lynn Coates, 31, was charged with possession of other controlled substance in Schedule I to V first offense; manufacture, possession of other substance in Schedule I, II, III or Flunitrazepam or analogue with intent to distribute first offense; driving under suspension first offense; use of a license plate other than for the vehicle for which it was issued; and uninisured motor vehicle fee violation first offense on Nov. 16.
Fredrick Da’Quon McIlwain, 28, was charged with manufacture, possession of other substance in Schedule I, II, III or Flunitrazepam or analogue with intent to distribute first offense on Nov. 16.
Joseph Patrick Price, 56, was charged with public disorderly conduct and drinking alcoholic liquors in public conveyance unlawful on Nov. 16.
Joshua Taylor Small, 29, was charged with contempt of Family Court by adult (civil remedy only) on Nov. 16.
Denorris Dantwon Chalk, 33, was charged with contempt of Family Court by adult (civil remedy only) on Nov. 17.
Amber Lilly Fordham, 49, was picked up on a fugitive from justice warrant, non-criminal on Nov. 18.
Jaylen LeAndre Ginn, 22, was charged with violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program on Nov. 18.
Tabitha Kay McElrath, 40, was charged with child endangerment; commit certain vehicular offenses with minor in vehicle; and driving under the influence first offense on Nov. 18.
William Vincent Day, 50, was charged with transporting alcohol in a motor vehicle with the seal broken; and driving under the influence first offense on Nov. 19.
James Gerald Jennings, 60, was picked up on a General Sessions bench warrant for failure to appear on Nov. 19.
Calvin Jeffrey Suber Jr., 54, was charged with grand larceny valued at more than $2,000 but less than $10,000 on Nov. 19.
Kim Nicole Kendrick, 38, was charged with stopping, standing, parking prohibited on state highway; and driving under the influence first offense on Nov. 20.