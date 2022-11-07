From the Chester County Detention Center jail log:
Kryhisteena Jeanann Burnett, 23, was sentenced to 14 days on Oct. 24.
Robert Anthony Land Jr., 41, was charged with contempt of Family Court by adult (civil remedy only) on Oct. 24.
Ashley Chyanne McMurray, 22, was picked up on a General Sessions bench warrant for manufacture, distribution, possession of narcotic drugs in Schedule I(b) and ©, LSD and Schedule II first offense on Oct. 24.
Charles Lee Tippett Jr., 34, was charged with contempt of Family Court by adult (civil remedy only) on Oct. 24.
Eddie James Carter, 62, was charged with shoplifting valued at $2,000 or less and was picked up on a General Sessions bench warrant for threatening the life, person or family of a public official, teacher or principal on Oct. 25.
Devin Hill, 38, was charged with pointing and presenting firearms at a person on Oct. 25.
Adrian Derelle Williams, 41, was charged with driving under suspension first offense; giving false information to law enforcement, fire department or rescue department; and four counts of shoplifting valued at $2,000 or less on Oct. 27.
Donnel Issac Anthony, 28, was charged with violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program on Oct. 28.
Dominique James Gallman, 39, was charged with two counts of assault and battery third degree on Oct. 28.
David Lee Pearson, 45, was charged with contempt of Family Court by adult (civil remedy only) on Oct. 28.
Matthew Kenneth St. John, 22, was charged with unlawful sell, rent, give away machine gun, sawed-off shotgun or rifle on Oct. 28.
Tonya Michelle Vinson, 52, was charged with assault and battery third degree on Oct. 28.
Leon Lamont Chisholm, 38, was charged with driving under suspension second offense; reckless driving; open container of beer or wine in a motor vehicle; failure to maintain proof of insurance in a motor vehicle; and driving under the influence first offense on Oct. 29.
Christopher Joshua Wylie, 44, was charged with two counts of contempt of Family Court by adult (civil remedy only) on Oct. 29.
Nathaniel Maurice Harris, 42, was charged with kidnapping on Oct. 30.
Raheem Dyshawn Smith, 21, was charged with driving under the influence first offense on Oct. 30.
Brandon Lorenzo Fredrick, 37, was charged with three counts of evasion of a tax or property assessment or payment on Oct. 31.
Tasha Michelle Harris, 28, was charged with contempt of Circuit Court on Oct. 31.
Darrell Lee Leggett, 58, was charged with driving under the influence second offense on Oct. 31.
Amanda Susan Watkins, 31, was charged with contempt of Circuit Court; and was picked up on a General Sessions bench warrant for possession of less than one gram of meth or cocaine base first offense on Oct. 31.
Laura Ann Yarborough, 38, was charged with driving under the influence second offense on Oct. 31.
Willie James Hicklin, 64, had his bond revoked on Nov. 1.
Christopher Paul Rollins, 48, was picked up on a General Sessions bench warrant for failure to appear on Nov. 1.
James Thomas Varnadore, 32, was charged with contempt of Family Court by adult (civil remedy only) on Nov. 1.
Eugene Winfred Hinson Jr., 61, was picked up on bench warrants for driving under the influence first offense and driving without a license first offense on Nov. 2.
Keon Melvin Blackmon, 33, was charged with contempt of Family Court by adult (civil remedy only) and driving under suspension first offense on Nov. 3.
David Michael James, 53, was charged with driving under the influence first offense on Nov. 3.
Kimberly Nicole Morton, 37, was charged with manufacture, possession of other substance in Schedule I, II, III or Flunitrazepam with intent to distribute third or subsequent offense on Nov. 3.
Joshua Maurice Peay, 36, was charged with driving under the influence first offense and operating a motor vehicle in violation of restrictions on restricted license on Nov. 3.
Ny’Kierra Ominique-Michelle Young, 28, was charged with cruelty to children (torture, deprivation) on Nov. 3.
John David Estes, 18, was charged with assault and battery by mob second degree (serious bodily injury results) on Nov. 4.
Robert Lee Helms, 30, was charged with driving under the influence first offense on Nov. 5.
Zachary Todd Jordan Lindler, 31, was charged with distribution, etc. of methamphetamine second (excludes manufacturing meth); and was picked up on a General Sessions bench warrant for unlawful carrying of a pistol on Nov. 5.
Eddie James Carter, 62, was charged with resisting arrest and violation of city ordinance (public drunkenness) on Nov. 6.
Jason Lee Resto, 31, was charged with disorderly conduct on Nov. 6.
Jonathan Omar Talford, 29, was charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor on Nov. 6.
Demetrius James Martel Williams, 33, was charged with unlawful carrying of a pistol and manufacture, possession of Schedule V drugs with intent to distribute first offense on Nov. 6.