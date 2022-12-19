From the Chester County Detention Center jail log:
From the Chester County Detention Center jail log:
Jose Steven Aponto Rosa, 24, was charged with manufacture, possession of other substance in Schedule I, II, III or Flunitrazepam or analogue with intent to distribute first offense on Dec. 12.
Jerry Wayne Faile Jr., 40, was picked up on a bench warrant for driving under the influence and went from court on assault and battery third degree on Dec. 13.
Leon Perez Feaster, 46, was charged with contempt of Family Court by adult (civil remedy only) and shoplifting valued at $2,000 or less on Dec. 13.
Lewis Mark Huffstetler, 31, was charged with possession of one ounce or less of marijuana or 10 grams or less of hash first offense on Dec. 13.
Paul John LaRussa IV, 44, was charged with two counts of hit and run, attended vehicle, duties of driver involved in accident, property damage on Dec. 13.
Justin James Thompson, 45, was charged with receiving stolen goods valued at $2,000 or less on Dec. 13.
Randy O’Neil Smith Jr., 33, was charged with contempt of Family Court by adult (civil remedy only) on Dec. 14.
Andrew Curtis Anderson, 35, was picked up on a General Sessions bench warrant for failure to appear for possession of less than one gram of meth on Dec. 15.
Glen Daniel Adams, 34, was picked up on a General Sessions bench warrant for failure to stop for blue lights on Dec. 16.
Jamar Rashard Alexander, 31, was charged with burglary first degree and assault and battery first degree; and was picked up on two Family Court bench warrants for failure to pay on Dec. 16.
Carlos Lemontez Boulware, 40, was charged with driving under the influence first offense on Dec. 16.
Derrick Leonard Cherry, 55, was charged with two counts of contempt of Family Court by adult (civil remedy only) on Dec. 16.
Jermaine Cornelious Cousar, 35, was charged with disorderly conduct on Dec. 16.
Clint Roland Hargett, 42, was charged with unlawful to store, keep, possess machine gun or sawed-off shotgun or rifle; and possession of less than one gram of meth or cocaine base first offense on Dec. 16.
Daisy M. Massey, 75, was charged with driving under the influence first offense and driving under suspension first offense on Dec. 16.
Mark Alan Reidell, 42, picked up on a Family Court bench warrant for failure to pay on Dec. 16.
Jessica Leigh Yarborough, 27, was charged with malicious injury to animals, personal property, injury valued at $2,000 or less on Dec. 16.
Shawn Rodriquez Chalk, 32, was charged with assault and battery by mob third degree (bodily injury results) on Dec. 17.
Dwight Delane Smith, 23, was charged with unlawful carrying of a pistol and possession of one ounce or less of marijuana or 10 grams or less of hash first offense; and had his bond revoked on Dec. 17.
Omar Bates, 43, was charged with transporting alcohol in a motor vehicle with the seal broken and driving under the influence first offense on Dec. 18.
James Corinthian Graham, 48, was charged with simple larceny valued at $2,000 or less and domestic violence second degree on Dec. 18.