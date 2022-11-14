From the Chester County Detention Center jail log:
Miranda Charlene Jolly, 34, was charged with possession of other controlled substance in Schedule I to V first offense and possession of less than one gram of meth or cocaine base first offense on Nov. 7.
Latoya Shaunette McCrorey, 36, was charged with possession of other controlled substance in Schedule I to V first offense and possession of cocaine second offense on Nov. 7.
James Edwards Ray Jr., 30, was charged with possession of other controlled substance in Schedule I to V second or subsequent offense; and possession of cocaine second offense on Nov. 7.
Kourtney M. Roberts, 29, was charged with open container or beer or wine in a motor vehicle; child endangerment, commit certain vehicular offenses with minor in the vehicle; and driving under the influence first offense on Nov. 7.
Stephen Lamar Taylor, 37, was charged with distribution of methamphetamine first (excludes manufacturing meth) on Nov. 7.
Dennis Cockrell, 57, was charged with contempt of Family Court by adult (civil remedy only) on Nov. 8.
Ronald Odaye Feaster Jr., 41, was charged with unlawful carrying of a pistol on Nov. 9.
Wallace Daniel Mobley, 41, was charged with possession of narcotics in Schedule I(b), ©, LSD and Schedule II second offense on Nov. 9.
Steven Douglas Robinson, 37, was charged with violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program on Nov. 9.
Melvin Hermon Smith III, 43, was charged with domestic violence third degree on Nov. 9.
Sean Blake Smith, 32, was charged with manufacture, distribution, possession of narcotic drugs in Schedule I(b) and ©, LSD and Schedule II first offense; trafficking in meth or cocaine base 10 grams or more but less than 28 grams first offense; and possess, conceal, sell or dispose of a stolen vehicle valued at $10,000 or more on Nov. 9.
Ja’Vaughn Lonzell Brown, 21, was charged with possession of one ounce or less of marijuana or 10 grams or less of hash first offense; motor vehicle registration and licensing chapter violation, no other penalty specified; unlawful to advertise for sale, manufacture, possess, sell, etc. paraphernalia (civil fine); disregarding a stop sign; possession of cocaine first offense; and violation of a beginner’s permit on Nov. 10.
Roshaun Lamondae McGriff, 23, was charged with failure to stop for blue lights first offense on Nov. 10.
Chrissy Rachelle Bumgarner, 32, was charged with possession of narcotics in Schedule I(b), ©, LSD and Schedule II first offense; and manufacture, distribution, possession of narcotic drugs in Schedule I(b) and ©, LSD and Schedule II first offense on Nov. 11.
Ezekiel Feaster, 22, was charged with unlawful carrying of a pistol and resisting arrest on Nov. 11.
Nicolas Carrillo Stanley, 27, was charged with public disorderly conduct on Nov. 11.
Travis Lamar Bowser, 38, was charged with possession of less than one gram of meth or cocaine base first offense; and possession of a firearm or ammunition by a person convicted of a violent felony on Nov. 12.
Jacob Austin Cain, 21, was charged with public disorderly conduct and entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request on Nov. 12.
Demarkus Marshaun Emeruem, 20, was charged with manufacture, possession of Schedule V drugs with intent to distribute first offense; transporting alcohol in a motor vehicle with the seal broken; and minor/purchase or possession of alcoholic liquors on Nov. 12.
Edgardo Adame Sanchez, 30, was charged with driving without a license first offense and driving under the influence first offense on Nov. 12.
Terrence Antwon Colvin, 30, was charged with contempt of Family Court by adult (civil remedy only) on Nov. 13.
Antonio Maurice Fletcher, 32, was charged with contempt of Family Court by adult (civil remedy only) on Nov. 13.