From the Chester County Detention Center jail log:
Cassandra Donielle Carter, 38, was charged with violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program on Aug. 22.
Sidney Grant, 55, was charged with contempt of Family Court by adult (civil remedy only) on Aug. 22.
Jerrell Xtavious Woods, 34, was picked up on a General Sessions bench warrant for possession of other controlled substance in Schedule I to V first offense on Aug. 22.
Keith Caldwell, 39, was charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor third degree, commit/attempt lewd act (victim under 16 years and actor over 14 years) on Aug. 23.
Jessica Ann Martin, 39, was charged with possession of less than one gram of meth or cocaine base first offense on Aug. 23.
Christopher Daniels Mayfield Jr., 26, was charged with arson/ attempt to burn, willful and malicious on Aug. 23.
Ashley Nicole Woodle, 35, was charged with possession of other controlled substance in Schedule I to V second or subsequent offense; manufacture, distribution, etc. of cocaine base third or subsequent offense; and forgery valued at less than $10,000 on Aug. 23.
Margaret Elizabeth Small, 40, was charged with transporting alcohol in a motor vehicle with the seal broken and driving under the influence first offense on Aug. 24.
Paul Edward Bennett, 38, was charged with contempt of Family Court by adult (civil remedy only) on Aug. 25.
Ladarius Travon Brown, 20, was charged with possession of one ounce or less of marijuana or 10 grams or less of hash first offense on Aug. 25.
Dasean Ratez Moses, 29, was charged with distribute, sell, manufacture or possession with intent to distribute of controlled substance near school; manufacture, possession of other substance in Schedule I, II, III or flunitrazepam or analogue with intent to distribute first offense; window tinting or sunscreening, operating a vehicle in violation of regulations; and two counts of possession of a firearm or ammunition by a person convicted of a violent felony on Aug. 25.
Adrian Derelle Williams, 41, was charged with shoplifting valued at $2,000 or less on Aug. 25.
Ronnie Lee Blackwood Jr., 39, was picked up on a General Sessions bench warrant for breach of trust with fraudulent intent valued at more than $2,000 but less than $10,000 on Aug. 26.
Adrienna La’Porya Murphy, 21, was charged with resisting arrest; possession of one ounce or less of marijuana or 10 grams or less of hash first offense; hit and run, attended vehicle, duties of driver involved in accident, property damage; driving a vehicle at greater speed than is reasonable under conditions; violation of beginner’s permit; and assault and battery third degree on Aug. 26.
Willie Estaban Rodriguez, 29, was picked up on a General Sessions bench warrant for failure to stop for blue lights first offense on Aug. 26.
Sharron Levi McCray, 44, was charged with disorderly conduct on Aug. 28.