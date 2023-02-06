From the Chester County Detention Center jail log:
Dean Aaron Schneider, 33, was charged with hit and run, attended vehicle, duties of driver involved in accident, property damage; and driving on the wrong side of the road, improper lane or unsafely shifting lanes on Jan. 30.
Courtny Dawn Andrews, 27, was charged with burglary first degree and assault and battery by mob third degree (bodily injury results) on Jan. 31.
Ian Ashton Friese, 22, was charged with breach of peace non-aggravated in nature on Jan. 31.
La’Diamond Austagia Mobley, 24, was charged with breach of trust with fraudulent intent valued at $2,000 or less on Jan. 31.
Jessica Leigh Yarborough, 28, was charged with trespassing/entry on another’s land for various purposes without permission first offense; and assault and battery third degree on Jan. 31.
Denis Beatty, 27, was charged with driving under the influence first offense on Feb. 1.
Ashley Marie Bradley, 25, was charged with possession of one ounce or less of marijuana or 10 grams or less of hash first offense; violation of beginner’s permit; and driving under the influence first offense on Feb. 1.
Sherri Lynn Donaldson, 46, was picked up on a Family Court bench warrant on Feb. 1.
Stephen Evans Waters, 58, was charged with driving under the influence first offense on Feb. 2.
Ashley Nicole Autry, 32, was charged with contempt of Family Court by adult (civil remedy only) on Feb. 3.
Latorria Akeesha Peay, 41, was charged with driving under the influence second offense and driving under suspension first offense on Feb. 3.
Dontavious Juwan Brice, 32, was picked up on a General Sessions bench warrant for failure to stop for blue lights first offense on Feb. 4.
Allison Bernadette Hayes, 24, was picked up on a General Sessions bench warrant on Feb. 4.
Siwinte Perez Rice, 32, was charged with domestic violence third degree on Feb. 4.
Harmony Lee Sistare, 41, was charged with distribution, etc. of methamphetamine first (excludes manufacturing meth) on Feb. 4.
Nesbitt Lavel Franklin, 51, was charged with driving under the influence first offense; uninsured motor vehicle fee violation first offense; speeding more than 15 but less than 25 miles per hour over the speed limit; driving under suspension first offense; and driving under suspension as per Habitual Traffic Offender status on Feb. 5.
Ivan Lee Robinson, 52, was charged with domestic violence third degree on Feb. 5.
Byron Purtell Minter, 42, was picked up on a bench warrant for domestic violence second on Feb. 6.