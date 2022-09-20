From the Chester County Detention Center jail log:
- Cody Hunter Champion, 30, was charged with driving under the influence second offense on Sept. 13.
- Daniel Lee Horton, 30, was charged with shoplifting valued at $2,000 or less on Sept. 13.
- Della M. Tucker, 53, was charged with grand larceny valued at more than $2,000 but less than $10,000 on Sept. 13.
- Aleze Dmonzo Elgin, 24, was charged with failure to stop for blue lights first offense; driving under suspension first offense; speeding more than 15 but less than 25 miles per hour over the speed limit; and child endangerment, commit certain vehicular offenses with a minor in the vehicle on Sept. 15.
- Anthony Charles Hicks, 20, was charged with manufacture, possession of other substance in Schedule I, II, III or Flunitrazepam or analogue with intent to distribute first offense on Sept. 15.
- Jennifer Hunt, 41, was charged with shoplifting valued at $2,000 or less on Sept. 15.
- Vernon Duwayne Thompson, 42, was charged with shoplifting valued at $2,000 or less on Sept. 15.
- Kyla Balayshia Brown, 18, was charged with possession of one ounce or less of marijuana or 10 grams or less of hash first offense on Sept. 16.
- Dexter Keith Darby, 41, was charged with open container and driving under the influence first offense on Sept. 16.
- Arsenio Rayquan Hall, 25, was picked up on a General Sessions bench warrant for unlawful carry; and was charged with driving under suspension first offense on Sept. 16.
- Thomas Seth Powers, 29, was charged with possession of one ounce or less of marijuana or 10 grams or less of hash first offense; and trafficking in heroin, morphine, etc., four grams or more but less than 14 grams first offense on Sept. 16.
- LaDarious Dontae Franklin, 24, was charged with driving under suspension second offense; possession of one ounce or less of marijuana or 10 grams or less of hash first offense; window tinting or sunscreening, installation, sale or certificate violation, professional; and failure or refusal to comply or obstruct, evade, interfere with officer enforcing lawful order on Sept. 17.
- Carenthius Donta Payne, 37, was picked up on a General Sessions bench warrant for unlawful carrying of a pistol; and was charged with trafficking in cocaine 10 grams or more but less than 28 grams first offense; sale or delivery of pistol to and possession by certain persons unlawful (stolen pistol); and identity fraud to obtain employment or avoid detection by law enforcement on Sept. 17.
- James William Shelton, 35, was charged with driving under suspension as per Habitual Traffic Offender status; malicious injury to animals, personal property, injury valued at $2,000 or less; and driving under suspension third or subsequent offense on Sept. 17.
- Gerald Ray Blackmon, 62, was charged with driving under the influence second offense; driving without a license first offense; uninsured motor vehicle fee violation first offense; and Specialized Vehicles Chapter (moped, golf cart, etc.) violation on Sept. 18.