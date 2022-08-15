From the Chester County Detention Center jail log:
Georgina Louise Carter, 22, was charged with violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program on Aug. 8.
Tonio Demario Curbeam, 33, was picked up on a General Sessions bench warrant for distribution, etc. of methamphetamine second on Aug. 8.
Larry Scott Herron, 52, was charged with unlawful carrying of a pistol on Aug. 8.
Sara Lenee Guilford Lingerfelt, 37, was charged with shoplifting valued at $2,000 or less on Aug. 8.
Michael Ray Brannon, 36, was charged with manufacture, possession of other substance in Schedule I, II, III or Flunitrazepam or analogue with intent to distribute first offense; and driving under the influence first offense on Aug. 9.
Kristin Victoria Canaday, 30, was picked up on a General Sessions bench warrant for possession of narcotics on Aug. 9.
Jerry Wayne Faile Jr., 40, was charged with assault and battery third degree on Aug. 9.
Master G Mackey, 41, was picked up on a General Sessions bench warrant for use of a vehicle without permission with intent to deprive on Aug. 9.
Amber Michelle Barrett, 26, was sentenced from General Sessions court on Aug. 10.
Jametta Hayes, 46, was charged with driving under the influence first offense on Aug. 10.
Jennifer Hunt, 41, was charged with possession of less than one gram of meth or cocaine base first offense on Aug. 10.
Mario Everett McCullough, 42, was charged with possession of one ounce or less of marijuana or 10 grams or less of hash first offense; possession of other controlled substance in Schedule I to V second or subsequent offense; trafficking in meth or cocaine base 28 grams or more but less than 100 grams third or subsequent offense; and manufacture, distribution, etc. of cocaine base third or subsequent offense on Aug. 10.
John Willie Wilmore III, 32, was sentenced to prison on Aug. 10.
Keith Lovaint Bowler, 45, was charged with breach of peace, non-aggravated in nature on Aug. 11.
Javaugn Lonzell Brown, 20, was charged with possession of one ounce or less of marijuana or 10 grams or less of hash first offense on Aug. 11.
Sara Lenee Guilford Lingerfelt, 37, was charged with violation of terms or probation, parole or other supervisory program on Aug. 11.
Brandon William Pennington, 25, was charged with domestic violence third degree on Aug. 11.
Katrina Flowers Roberts, 51, was sentenced from General Sessions court for breach of trust with fraudulent intent valued at $10,000 or more; and breach of trust with fraudulent intent valued at less than $2,000 on Aug. 11.
Brandon Charles Stacks, 38, was charged with possession of less than one gram of meth or cocaine base first offense on Aug. 11.
Montavius Reshard Crawford, 36, was charged with burglary first degree; burglary (non-violent) second degree; and three counts of breaking into motor vehicle or tanks, pumps where fuel, lubricants stored on Aug. 12.
Tiffany Marie Roof, 32, was picked up on a Drug Court bench warrant on Aug. 12.
Christian Cleophus Coates, 25, was charged with manufacture, possession of other substance in Schedule I, II, III or Flunitrazepam or analogue with intent to distribute first offense; transporting alcohol in a motor vehicle with the seal broken; driving without a license first offense; having an expired vehicle license; and driving under the influence first offense on Aug. 13.
Justin Wayne Elwell, 40, was charged with contempt of Family Court by adult (civil remedy only) on Aug. 13.
Marlene Ivey Gordon, 47, was charged with disorderly conduct on Aug. 13.
Christopher Leon Stradford, 40, was charged with domestic violence second degree on Aug. 13.
Joey Vandell Brown, 31, was charged with driving under the influence first offense on Aug. 14.
Michael Edward Moore Jr., 27, was charged with simple larceny valued at $2,000 or less on Aug. 14.
Aliek Jaquon Pendergrass, 28, was charged with trespassing/entry on another’s pasture or other lands after notice on Aug. 14.
Jerami Richard Putteet, 26, was charged with second degree harassment on Aug. 14.
Adrian Derelle Williams, 41, was charged with shoplifting valued at $2,000 or less on Aug. 14.