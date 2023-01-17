From the Chester County Detention Center jail log:
Brandon Lomont Fowler, 51, was charged with trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request; and trespassing/entry on another’s pasture or other lands after notice on Jan. 9.
Mark Lee Lineberger, 61, was charged with driving under suspension first offense; possession of one ounce or less of marijuana or 10 grams or less of hash first offense; failure to return license plate and registration upon loss of insurance first offense; and driving under the influence first offense on Jan. 9.
Darvin Daniel Ferrera Rodriguez, 27, was charged with driving under the influence first offense on Jan. 10.
Scott Lavockus Gordon, 51, was charged with two counts of contempt of Family Court by adult (civil remedy only) on Jan. 10.
Deryan Lavelle McClurkin, 29, was charged with violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program; and receiving stolen goods valued at more than $2,000 but less than $10,000 on Jan. 10.
TyQuail Keshaun Peay, 18, was charged with unlawful carrying of a pistol and damaging or tampering with a vehicle on Jan. 10.
Dewain F. Smith, 57, was charged with disorderly conduct on Jan. 11.
Dakota Jay Turley, 26, was charged with disorderly conduct and trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request on Jan. 11.
Timothy Tyrone Barber, 50, was charged with sale or delivery of pistol to, and possession by, certain persons unlawful (stolen pistol) on Jan. 12.
Louis S. Belk Jr., 36, was charged with violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program on Jan. 12.
Devon Matthew Chester, 52, was charged with contempt of Family Court by adult (civil remedy only) on Jan. 12.
Jon Michael Steed, 29, was charged with malicious injury to animals, personal property, injury valued at $2,000 or less; and domestic violence second degree on Jan. 12.
Belinda Peyton Bruce, 22, was charged with manufacture, distribution, possession of narcotic drugs in Schedule I(b) and (c), LSD and Schedule II first offense; and sale or delivery of pistol to, and possession by, certain persons unlawful (stolen pistol) on Jan. 13.
Nicholas Antonio Cedeno, 40, was charged with manufacture, distribution, possession of narcotic drugs in Schedule I(b) and (c), LSD and Schedule II first offense; trafficking in cocaine 10 grams or more but less than 28 grams first offense; sale or delivery of pistol to, and possession by, certain persons unlawful (stolen pistol); and distribution, etc. of methamphetamine first (excludes manufacturing meth) on Jan. 13.
James O’Neil Mack, 40, was charged with assault and battery third degree on Jan. 13.
Walter Floyd Pennell, 59, was charged with driving under the influence first offense on Jan. 13.
Matthew Kenneth St. John, 22, was charged with failure to stop for blue lights first offense; manufacture, distribution, possession of narcotic drugs in Schedule I(b) and (c), LSD and Schedule II first offense; manufacture, possession of other substance in Schedule I, II, III or Flunitrazepam or analogue with intent to distribute first offense; trafficking in cocaine 10 grams or more but less than 28 grams first offense; driving under suspension first offense; and distribution, etc. of methamphetamine first (excludes manufacturing meth) on Jan. 13.
Kenneth Campbell, 52, was charged with contempt of Family Court by adult (civil remedy only) on Jan. 14.
Edward Carter, 51, was charged with open container or beer or wine in a motor vehicle and driving under the influence first offense on Jan. 14.
Alexis Fernando Guerrero Valencia, 27, was charged with open container of beer or wine in a motor vehicle and driving under the influence first offense on Jan. 14.
Marqttis Tobias, 42, was charged with breach of peace, non-aggravated in nature; and assault and battery third degree on Jan. 14.
Jeremiah Williams. 29, was charged with failure to stop for blue lights first offense; transporting alcohol in a motor vehicle with the seal broken; driving without a license first offense; sale or delivery of pistol to, and possession by, certain persons unlawful (stolen pistol); hit and run, attended vehicle, duties of driver involved in accident, property damage; and possession of firearm or ammunition by person convicted of a violent felony on Jan. 14.
James Lee Young, 56, was charged with kidnapping and assault/attempted murder on Jan. 14.
Tony Derelle Sanders Jr., 40, was charged with breach of peace non-aggravated in nature and possession of a firearm or ammunition by a person convicted of a violent felony on Jan. 15.
Veleka Lashia Strong, 42, was charged with driving under the influence first offense on Jan. 15.
Dakota Jay Turley, 26, was charged with shoplifting valued at $2,000 or less; disorderly conduct; and trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request on Jan. 15.