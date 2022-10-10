From the Chester County Detention Center jail log:
Jalon Amari Britt, 21, was being held for a S.C. Department of Corrections administration hearing on Oct. 4.
Kevin Hamilton Crumpton, 39, was charged with possession of one ounce or less of marijuana or 10 grams or less of hash first offense; open container of beer or wine in a motor vehicle; manufacture, distribution, etc. of cocaine base first; and driving under the influence first offense on Oct. 4.
Phillip Lee Hayes, 19, was charged with malicious injury to animals, personal property, injury valued at $2,000 or less on Oct. 4.
Jody Legrand Smith, 26, was charged with breach of peace, non-aggravated in nature on Oct. 4.
Alisha Brooke Cash, 38, was charged with simple larceny valued at $2,000 or less on Oct. 5.
Jesse Ormando German, 23, was charged with children/legal custodian, unlawful neglect of child or helpless person on Oct. 5.
Kenneth Arthur Markwalter Jr., 75, was charged with transporting alcohol in a motor vehicle with the seal broken; and driving under the influence first offense on Oct. 5.
Ashley Nicole Raffaldt, 40, was charged with possession of less than one gram of meth or cocaine base first offense; driving under suspension first offense; and use of a vehicle without permission with intent to deprive on Oct. 5.
Calvin Jeffrey Suber Jr., 54, was charged with assault and battery third degree; and simple larceny valued at $2,000 or less on Oct. 5.
Kenneth Lee Wilks, 62, was charged with trespassing/entry on another’s land for various purposes without permission first offense; and assault and battery third degree on Oct. 5.
Christopher Allen Winchester, 49, was charged with telephone/ unlawful communication on Oct. 5.
Darryl Omar Dye Sr., 53, was charged with domestic violence first degree on Oct. 6.
Vanessa Featherstone, 35, was charged with four counts of failing to report child abuse or neglect; four counts of threaten or intimidate witness to child abuse; and four counts of children/legal custodian, unlawful neglect of child or helpless person on Oct. 6.
April Rena Robinson, 37, was picked up on a General Sessions bench warrant for possession of cocaine first offense on Oct. 6.
Jean Martin Moore, 63, was charged with assault and battery second degree on Oct. 7.
Kelly Michelle Revels, 33, was charged with possession of other controlled substance in Schedule I to V first offense; possession of less than one gram of meth or cocaine base first offense; and driving under the influence first offense on Oct. 7.
Daniel Antonie Cornwell, 21, was charged with possession of one ounce or less of marijuana or 10 grams or less of hash first offense on Oct. 8.
Zyquaris Wanya Gladney, 21, was charged with possession of one ounce or less of marijuana or 10 grams or less of hash first offense on Oct. 8.
Omar Treshon Pauling, 20, was charged with unlawful carrying of a pistol; and sale or delivery to, and possession by, certain persons unlawful (stolen pistol) on Oct. 8.
Joshua Dontai Shelton, 34, was charged with unlawful carrying of a pistol; driving under suspension first offense; possession of one ounce or less of marijuana or 10 grams or less of hash first offense; unlawful to advertise for sale, manufacture, possess, sell, etc. paraphernalia (civil fine); and possession of a firearm or ammunition by a person convicted of a violent felony on Oct. 8.
Jamar Antonio Stradford, 23, was charged with malicious injury to animals, personal property, injury valued at $2,000 or less on Oct. 8.
Tzaiah Jonquae Williams, 21, was charged with possession of one ounce or less of marijuana or 10 grams or less of hash first offense on Oct. 8.