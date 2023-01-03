The Chester County Sheriff’s Office made arrests in two cases on December 29. According to news releases at approximately 1:45 p.m. on Thursday, December 29th, Chester County Sheriff’s Deputies attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle on Saluda Street. The driver of the vehicle was Dewayne Rashaad Worthy.
Deputies attempted to approach the vehicle when Worthy exited the vehicle and fled on foot. Worthy fell to the ground while running and deputies made contact and placed Worthy under arrest. Deputies recovered a stolen pistol from Worthy’s jacket pocket.
Worthy was arrested and transported to the Chester ER for a medical evaluation. He was treated and released, and transported to the Chester County Detention Center. Worthy is charged with Resisting Arrest, Failure to Stop for Blue Lights, Possession of Crack Cocaine, Possession of Stolen Handgun, Unlawful Carry of Handgun, and Possession of Firearm by a Convicted Felon.
Deputies also learned that Worthy was wanted by the City of Chester Police for Receipt of Stolen Goods, and by SC Probation, Parole and Pardon Services for Parole Violations. A Deputy was injured during the arrest and was treated for their injuries. Worthy was released on a total bond of $26,068.
Then later in the evening at about 10 p.m. deputies received a call from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement about the location of wanted fugitive, Misael Martinez Lopez. Lopez fled the State of Florida on charges of Aggravated Assault.
In collaboration with SLED, Deputies identified Lopez to be at a residence in Chester County. Deputies arrived at the residence, announced themselves, and arrested Lopez without incident.
Lopez is charged with Fugitive from Justice, and is currently being held in the Chester County Detention Center awaiting extradition to Florida. As of press time he is not listed on Detention Center records online.