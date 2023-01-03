The Chester County Sheriff’s Office made arrests in two cases on December 29. According to news releases at approximately 1:45 p.m. on Thursday, December 29th, Chester County Sheriff’s Deputies attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle on Saluda Street. The driver of the vehicle was Dewayne Rashaad Worthy.

Deputies attempted to approach the vehicle when Worthy exited the vehicle and fled on foot. Worthy fell to the ground while running and deputies made contact and placed Worthy under arrest. Deputies recovered a stolen pistol from Worthy’s jacket pocket.

Trending Videos