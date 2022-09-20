We have previously discussed the fact that as an area begins to shrink, the size of the body that governs it needs to do the same. So it only seems fair to argue that the opposite holds true.

At Monday night’s meeting of Great Falls Town Council, Mayor Josh Brantley introduced the idea of hiring a full-time administrator. The Town has a lot of good things going for it right now, with the biggest and most significant being the coming whitewater recreation. When Duke Energy went through its relicensing process, part of the deal called for the construction of a state park but also recreational whitewater flow. Once that is up and operating, the Town is going to see a huge boom in terms of visitors and also ancillary businesses, from restaurants and bars to outfitters. The thing is, you don’t want all those things to happen with no parameters and no oversight, or you’ll end up with a complete mess.

