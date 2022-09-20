We have previously discussed the fact that as an area begins to shrink, the size of the body that governs it needs to do the same. So it only seems fair to argue that the opposite holds true.
At Monday night’s meeting of Great Falls Town Council, Mayor Josh Brantley introduced the idea of hiring a full-time administrator. The Town has a lot of good things going for it right now, with the biggest and most significant being the coming whitewater recreation. When Duke Energy went through its relicensing process, part of the deal called for the construction of a state park but also recreational whitewater flow. Once that is up and operating, the Town is going to see a huge boom in terms of visitors and also ancillary businesses, from restaurants and bars to outfitters. The thing is, you don’t want all those things to happen with no parameters and no oversight, or you’ll end up with a complete mess.
On top of that coming growth tourism there is a major building renovation ongoing using one-cent sales tax money, streetscape work, new recreation initiatives and a multitude of other projects. There probably does need to be a point person to help oversee all that is going on, help with personnel, promote the Town and work on grant writing.
In its current form of government, Great Falls does not feature a full-time mayor that can dedicate themselves completely to town business. So it makes sense to have a person that can. One hang-up we would potentially have involves the cost. Great Falls certainly has good things on the horizon, but they haven’t quite arrived as of yet. Bringing on a full-time administrator is not going to be cheap once salary and benefits are taken into consideration. Brantley said he checked, though, and was assured that federal ARPA funds can be used to pay for the administrator. That can cover the expenses in the short term, and then other sources of revenue will hopefully be flowing in down the road.
We think the Council was wise to temporarily table the idea, as some time needs to be taken to work up a full job description and compensation package. Looking at the big picture, though, with so much potential being unlocked, the position could ultimately be one that pays for itself and grows as the Town does the same.