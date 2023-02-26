IKO Industries, a company founded in Canada, announced last week the plans to renovate and open the former Nippon Glass plant in Chester County, which closed in 2017. The industry announced a $363 million investment and will create 180 new jobs.
The IKO Industries plan was previously code-named “Project Phoenix”.
In Greek mythology the phoenix is a bird that rises from the ashes of its former self. In just the same way, this project Phoenix rose from the ashes of the former Nippon glass/PPG plant. The economic development announcement was made recently outside of the former fiberglass production plant by Governor Henry McMaster and other officials from the county, state and the industry itself which is headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Canada.
Before the announcement, IKO Industries Director of Communications Derek Fee spoke to the N&R about the company, why they chose Chester and why the former Nippon Glass plant was perfect for their needs.
“The company was founded in 1951 in Calgary, Alberta. IKO is a global manufacturer and distributor of roofing, waterproofing and insulation products. We operate close to 40 manufacturing facilities around the globe, with about 4,000 employees.…it's a family owned company. the sons and grandsons of the founder are still involved in the business today,” he said.
Fee said the company is not only renovating the glass manufacturing plant, they are also building a new mat plant nearby. That plant will be the fiberglass plant’s main “customer” as the materials created at the glass plant will be used by the mat plant to create the materials for the shingles and other products IKO produces.
“Production is all vertically-integrated and that’s sort of in the DNA of our company; we control every aspect of our raw materials right on up to our finished goods. That allows us to control our access to materials as well as quality control,” Fee said.
The Nippon facility is already designed to manufacture the kinds of products the company manufactures, “so it’s ready-made in a lot of ways for us,” he said.
Fee said IKO Industries actually looked at the property as a possible location many years ago, before PPG bought it.
“We’ve known it was here for some time, and the stars were aligned this time to allow us to acquire it.”
In addition to the fact the plant was already ready-made to manufacture the materials, Fee listed the proximity to a major interstate and the rail access as other reasons why this site was chosen.
“Logistics are always an important consideration in location,” he added.
There is also a workforce to draw on that has familiarity with the types of material IKO will produce at their Chester County plants.
“I think finding employees anywhere is always challenging these days, so the fact we already have people in the area that are familiar with the kinds of things we will be making here is definitely a plus,” he said.
He said the renovation of the current plant will probably take two years, with the new mat plant coming online shortly after that. First run production will take place in mid to late 2025. Hiring may take place in mid to late 2024.
Chester County Economic Development Director Robert Long said in his opening remarks, “we are very excited, especially when you have this facility here being used once again…this was Project Phoenix, so it’s very appropriatly named, because three years later, the facility rises from the ashes, and will be back on the tax rolls, creating productive jobs and investment for Chester County.”
IKO CEO David Koschitzky told the crowd, “In the last 30 years, we have been able to minvest in many great states in the Union: Washington state, Illinois state, Maryland, Tennessee, Texas, Alabama, but the largest investment…we have ever made anywhere in the world is coming here to South Carolina.
“We are doing this here because you truly made us feel welcome. That’s a special feeling, and it’s a tribute to you,” he said.
“The question that you may ask yourselves is: we are spending a significant amount of money here on two facilities that are going to supply ourselves internally, and one may ask ‘there are other suppliers of these raw materials, why are we spending so much money on that?”
Koschitzky related the history of his company, restarted in Canada by his grandfather, and how at one point his grandfather was dependent on another business for some of the raw materials that he needed to create his product. After that experience, Koschitzky’s grandfather determined his company would be responsible for producing the raw materials that went into their products themselves.
“We look at this facility and the one we’re planning to build down the road as the heart and soul of our business,. It is what will keep us independent and able to compete, and we’re very happy to be here for that reason,” he said.
Asked about what kind of community member the company will be, Koschitzky proudly pointed to the fact that many of the employees have been with the company for 25 years or more, that they recommend IKO as a place to work to their familiy and friends.
“Today we are planting the seeds of a company that hopes to take root and blossom in the Chester County area, and I want you to know that’s the type of we try to build and we look forward to partnering with you here.”
IKO’s North American Operations VP Guy Tremblay told the audience the investment was really two plants, the rebuild of the former Nippon plant and the new one being constructed on Cedarhurst Road.
“This plant here will be producing the fiberglass fiber that we used to make the fiberglass mat at the second plant. So this plant will supply the other that will supply all our roofing plants in North America,” Tremblay said.
He then introduced the two plant managers, Greg Rhodes, who will manage the Chester Glass Fiber Plant and Dale Sexton, who will manage the Glass Mat Plant.
Greg Rhodes, said, “We look forward to the investment, we've had a lot of help getting to this point in the background from local people, community people, local government and state government. It's been a great first step; we've got a two-year plan, a two-year journey to rebuild this site. And our goal is to make it a manufacturing site that protects our people here, our community, we're environmentally responsible, and then we make a world-class operation. So we're taking ideas and engineering concepts from all around the world, to apply them to this facility to make it a world-class organization.”
Tremblay said IKO was in the process of closing on the Cedarhurst property, which they will buy and build the plant from scratch.
Dale Sexton said, “I want to thank everybody that's so far has been involved in this, that the community has just really welcomed us and made us feel like family from the very beginning…we're excited about the plant that we will lead and run. I mean, it'll start with safety, operating a safe plant keeping our employees safe. With a plant this size, you can really make it into a family and that's the atmosphere that we’ll create at the facility,” he said.
Chester County Council Chair Joe Branham said it was almost three years ago that Nippon Glass announced they would be closing their doors at the Chester plant, “so now we’re going to resurrect that site,” he said. Referring to the Project Phoenix Codename, he said of IKO Industries, “I don't know if they’re going to operate for hundreds of years, but I hope they operate for many years, and they are successful. I can promise you that Chester County and Chester County government will do everything they can to make this journey as smooth as possible – we’re going to try to take any hiccups and bumps out of the road to make it an enjoyable adventure for them, as well as profitable as possible,” Branham said.
Governor Henry McMaster advised the audience, “South Carolina is growing so fast and so successfully, all we have to just hold on, because it really is happening.”
He told IKO CEO David Koschitzky that he was glad he said that he felt like he received a warm welcome in South Carolina, because the state was, as the Chairman of BMW said, “a handshake state.
“If someone from South Carolina gives you their hand and their word, he said he’d rather have that than 10 signed contracts,” McMaster related.
The Governor then talked about the rebirth of South Carolina and what makes it a great home for industry.
“This is actually an old state, but it's almost like we have been reborn just in just in the last few years, because people are coming from all over the world. And there are a lot of good reasons, like our great technical college system…And it's getting stronger all the time, we putting in millions of dollars for scholarships, so that you will have the workers that you need. And we have something called readySC where if you need to certain curricula in that those technical colleges, they can be added to train the kind of workers that you need. If you have a high demand field and you need workers, South Carolina's the place, place to go for that,” Governor McMaster said.
“And I just want to let you know we're ready. We've been preparing. The groundwork has been laid across the state for many years, by people in leadership positions in the counties and the state in business. And we are ready for whatever's coming including electric vehicles, or to the extent they get here, we more than ready we have companies coming in because of that. But they all come in because of the people,” McMaster said.
“That is the reasons that people come here because they want to hire South Carolinians to do the work, important work that they do to make their company thrive,” he said.
He described how South Carolina has been putting millions of dollars into repairing roads, improving water and sewer and are working to provide broadband access “to every house in this state.”
The Governor then presented a bronze plaque to Koschitzky that had the state motto: ‘Dum spiro, spero (While I breathe, I hope) and the inscription ‘Prepared in mind and resources’.
“And we are breathing and hoping, and we are prepared in mind and resources,” McMaster concluded.
In a brief press conference following his remarks, Governor McMaster said the resurgence seen in Chester County is happening “because it’s a great place to live, work and raise a family; it’s also happening all across the state – the momentum is really picking up, we are having more interest by more companies that really want to be here, and the Number One reason they always give is the people,” he said.