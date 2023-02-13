Members of the public continued to voice their opposition to the 10 rezoning requests made by Luck Companies at the February 6 meeting of Chester County Council.
For the public comment period at the beginning of the meeting, Council Chair Joe Branham modified the public comment procedures and allowed five citizens who were opposed to the rezoning requests to speak and five citizens who were in favor of the rezoning to speak. Branham alternated between speakers for and speakers against the requests.
This procedure was later codified into law by the first reading of an ordinance to amend the Chester County code regarding appearances before the council by citizens – in brief going forward, there will be a sign up sheet for citizens to sign up to speak if they are opposed to matter under council deliberation and there will be a second sheet for those who wish to speak in support of the matter. A third sheet will allow citizens to sign who wish to bring matters other than the one under debate before council. During the citizen comments, the chair will choose five speakers from each “side” of the debate, alternating between those in opposition and those in support.
This new procedure was on display as council entertained comments on the 10 Luck Stone rezoning requests before them for deliberation. The following are some of the comments made by citizens during the council meeting.
Trent Bagley spoke first and told council he was in support of the rezoning requests. He said that he started off opposed to the quarry.
“Just the initial idea of a quarry coming sounded terrible; that was a knee jerk reaction.
“I have grilled Luck Stone with a million questions and been a part of the qualifications as well as some of my other neighbors. I think they're going to be a good neighbor. I know a lot of people disagree with that…And I think once they're in, if approved, I think after a year, we won't even notice they're there.
“And I don't think that's the case with some other industries that could come,” he said. Bagley added that he has seen Luck Company make charitable donations in the state and in other states, and “I think it'd be a really good business to have in Chester as far as a community-related relation.”
Speaker Joan Heid referred to the mining and other permits that Luck Stone received from DHEC as the first step in locating the quarry and associated industry in Chester County.
“You may be thinking that DHEC (the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control) granted permits to Luck so all must be compliant, lawful and safe for the community.
“We say no, not necessarily. South Carolina must strengthen mining laws to ensure projects do not harm the environment. DHEC has issued permits while being aware of violations and lack of monitoring reports. DHEC has a lax set of controls and regulations that are ignored with increased frequency and less impunity,” Heid charged, continuing that S.C. mining laws are “dated to 1990 and are antiquated, and policies fail to account for the long-term consequences.”
She also said the state agency has been criticized for being “secretive, bureaucratic and slow to react.
“We cannot count on DHEC, nor should we,” she said.
Heid also drew County Council’s attention to the issue of the residents’ mental health, stating, “residents are stressed, depressed, anxious and believe that they will have to sell their homes if Luck is granted zoning. They asked who will buy their homes next to a mine with a depreciated value? Where will we go? We've lived here for 20 plus years. We cannot afford to move…. Our people have their peace and healthy existence in jeopardy. If Luck is so concerned about Chester, build on a site where no one lives within a couple of miles or build a commercial type business along Hwy. 9 without the mine.”
She concluded, “This council is our last (resort). We have to protect Chester County residents…use some compassion when making an educated decision based upon the facts and have some empathy about the misfortune of the residents.”
Luck Greenfield Development Director Ben Thompson spoke next. He told Council that among the other conditions Luck has proffered, there is a provision for a community engagement group that will continue to address the concerns of residents.
“Any feedback that's ongoing, as we're in Chester County, if we're fortunate enough for approval, will be addressed in a continuous fashion,” he said.
Thompson also addressed a suggestion brought by Councilmember Corey Guy at the last council meeting when he asked if Luck would be able to switch the location of Phase I of their project to the Phase II location, which creates even more of a buffer between the proposed quarry and the nearby Craigbrow neighborhood. Thompson said at the previous council meeting that the company was amenable to this, based on whether DHEC would approve of the change.
He followed up at this meeting by saying that Luck checked with DHEC and they were agreeable to the flexibility, but there are “additional implications and opportunities that would necessitate some further conversation with this council,” Thompson said. Luck agreed to modify their operating hours on Saturdays to 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. not inclusive of activities in the pit itself or the primary operations of the site. Thompson also said a wheel wash for dust mitigation for trucks leaving the site with product would be installed prior to any vehicle leaving the site. Based on a concern expressed, Thompson said the conditions have been modified to agree to provide water to any resident concerned about their well even as the complaint is being investigated by DHEC and by a third party.
Resident Joana Timms was the next speaker. She said most of the residents near the Luck project have wells and septic tank systems, and she believes that local water and sewer utilities have no plans to expand water and sewer to their neighborhood, leaving them dependent on the wells for their water.
“One of the many concerns we have is the environmental impact on those wells,” Timms said.
“Luck stated that they will have test wells on their property to help monitor levels as well as potential contamination. But if there is a concern, would they shut down operations immediately? Who is going to enforce this? How many lawsuits could potentially happen as a result of the damages to residents’ property, health and quality of life? Are we prepared to take responsibility for that?”
She pointed out that in addition to the blasting, chemicals are used to extract the desired minerals in the mining process, contaminating the soil.
“Once soil is contaminated, is contaminated forever. Is there going to be soil testing? Chester's most valuable asset is our natural resources. Why would we allow Luck to destroy it with such minimal gain to our county,” she said.
Timms challenged the members of council, “instead of just touring a pretty facility, I challenge you to take a look at a mine after they're finished mining, and just see how that's going to look and how that's going to affect our landscape.
“Due to the length of time since Luck’s initial application in 2020, I am requesting that Luck withdraw their application and resubmit and call for a new public hearing. This would allow us as a community to do our research, express our concerns and ask them questions and address the concerns we are currently having,” she said.
Luck Stone southeast region Vice President Joseph Carnahan told council his operating responsibility includes the sites throughout Georgia and South Carolina.
“In this role, I am directly responsible for the Chester site, if our permit application is approved… our team will share the responsibility to uphold the commitments we've made to you and the entire community. We have a great team based here in South Carolina, and I'm confident in our ability to meet and even exceed your expectations,” he said. He listed some of the awards that the company’s professed high standards have won them, adding, “More importantly than all that we are a group of folks in an organization that care deeply. We care about the community; we care about you. We care what you think and believe. Beyond the conditions in our permit, the greatest commitment we can make is always be available always to listen to you, meet with our neighbors and talk about our operation. And our gates will always be open to the community of Chester.”
In his comments, resident Kenneth Myron asked council, “I would propose a question to the council. What problem is Luck Stone trying to solve? What are they trying to solve, by moving into very close proximity to neighborhoods in Chester County and performing the type of commercial operation that they propose to accomplish?
“I don't think there is a problem. The unemployment rates in Chester County are the lowest in history and the same goes for the state of South Carolina. I don't think that there is any type of problem, again that Luck Stone is trying to solve by moving into our community,” he said.
He said when he moved into the area nine years ago, he did not envision there would be an open pit mine. His plan was to raise horses, which he is doing, as well as raising other livestock. He commented on Luck’s commitment to supply water to individuals if their wells are contaminated.
“But what does that mean? Is (Luck) going to supply every family (and there are a lot of them on Cedarhurst Road)? I'm not the only one who owns livestock and is potentially affected by this…I just want to say that I am forcefully opposed to having this open pit mine so close to what I consider paradise.”
Resident George Sweet’s comments had to do with the appearance of the quarry operations at what he called the “front porch” of the county. He said the appearance of the site “will not do a good job of introducing people to our town and our county.”
Dorothy Willard said she was concerned about the blasting and the noise that would be generated by quarry operations, admonishing council that it was their job to not let the rezoning happen, “when you are here to protect the citizens and the people that have been in this community for so long.”
Finally, Kathy Huntsinger spoke on the issue of silica dust, which she said is a known carcinogen, and a “product of quarry activities such as blasting, crushing, cutting, chipping, sifting, drilling, stockpiling, including truck transportation, which will be going right through Chester.”
She asked council, “can you assure me that the citizens and the members of Chester County will not be affected by this dust. We do not want this rock quarry near our homes, near our schools or in our churches.”