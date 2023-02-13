Heid speaks

Citizen Joan Heid speaks to Chester County Council at their Feb. 6 meeting about her opposition to the Luck Stone rezoning requests.

 BY BRIAN GARNER/THE N&R

Members of the public continued to voice their opposition to the 10 rezoning requests made by Luck Companies at the February 6 meeting of Chester County Council.

For the public comment period at the beginning of the meeting, Council Chair Joe Branham modified the public comment procedures and allowed five citizens who were opposed to the rezoning requests to speak and five citizens who were in favor of the rezoning to speak. Branham alternated between speakers for and speakers against the requests.

