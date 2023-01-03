You ever think about what it might be like to climb one of the world’s tallest mountains? You would think you’re filled with a sense of accomplishment and that you literally and figuratively are on top of the world. You are not.

“It’s really cold up here,” I imagine the mountain climber saying. “Also, there are lots of scary animals lurking around that want to eat me and I’m too tired to run from them. This was a terrible mistake.”

