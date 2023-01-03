You ever think about what it might be like to climb one of the world’s tallest mountains? You would think you’re filled with a sense of accomplishment and that you literally and figuratively are on top of the world. You are not.
“It’s really cold up here,” I imagine the mountain climber saying. “Also, there are lots of scary animals lurking around that want to eat me and I’m too tired to run from them. This was a terrible mistake.”
That’s sort of how I feel every year when I’m tasked with making the traditional Southern New Year’s meal. Every January 1st I make some sort of pork (usually a chop), black-eyed peas and collard greens.
The peas and pork aren’t the problem at all, it’s those chewy, bitter leaves. I only occasionally eat them and only cook them once a year. I do so because I’ve been told for my entire life that eating the peas will give you change in the New Year and the collards will give you dollars. In my considerable experience this is a lie…a dirty, filthy lie that was probably cooked up by a collard farmer.
“So, why should I eat these stringy poop weeds of yours?”
“Well, you know, if you eat a big plate of them on New Year’s day, you’ll be going ‘CHA-CHING’ the whole year through.”
To me, you don’t really get out what you put in with these things, since they take hours to cook and never better than “just fine” to me. Still, since I always have a few people in the house on New Year’s Day who expect them, I cook the collards. I’ve got to climb that mountain people.
The first order of business is to cut out the big, thick stems that are basically inedible, as far as I’m concerned. Then you have to chop up the leaves that are left over.
Even before you start to cook them or put them in your mouth, you get that strong plant-y smell that translates to the taste. They taste like, green, I guess. I don’t know another way to explain it.
I read several recipes and conferred with a couple of people for tips on how to make better collards. In the same way a mountain climber needs ropes, boots and a cartoon St. Bernard with a barrel of liquor around his neck, a collard cook needs the tools of the trade. The first bit of advice was to sauté an onion to have the collards cook in.
That seems like a safe place to start since I like onion. I did that, and then added chicken broth instead of water to cook them in. To me, that is another superior move because chicken broth tastes like something and water tastes like nothing. I added salt, coarse ground pepper and granulated garlic, then plopped in a smoked turkey wing I was able to snag at the grocery store.
That was no small feat, since people had bought up almost every pack of fatback, ham hocks and jowl meat on the shelves, probably because EVERYONE knows collards taste like green poop weeds on their own. The smoked turkey wing would add flavor but would also add some bits of meat since the long cook would have morsels falling off the bone.
I put the collards in and they were piled up way out of my largest pot, but quickly wilted. I covered them and let them go for about an hour, only opening them occasionally to stir and turn them.
They had cooked down a bit by that time, so I sampled them. They were still fibrous and plant-y tasting. Like really horrible chewing gum. I let the slow cooking continue for another 45 minutes. They were better by that time, but still a little bitter and too chewy. Finally, after about two-and-a-half hours, I decided enough was enough.
I removed the smoked turkey wing, shredded it (as much as you can shred a turkey wing anyway) and added it to the pot, stirred it, let it sit for a few minutes, then ladled it out onto a plate next to some peas and an INCREDIBLY delicious pork chop. I was told the collard greens were good, but very few people eating at your house will tell you “wow, these are awful” out of good manners.
So, I had to try them myself (with a bit of apple cider vinegar splashed on them) and…they were the best collards I’d ever cooked by a long way and some of the best I’d ever eaten…which is to say they were just OK, basically. Sometimes, reaching the peak doesn’t come with as big a payoff as you imagine. At least they weren’t cold and didn’t try to eat me.