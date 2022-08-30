If you live in Chester, you have no doubt spent a portion of your life waiting at a train crossing. Sometimes, the train is moving along at a fairly good pace, you wait a few minutes and then you can proceed on your way as soon as the crossing gates come up. But sometimes the wait can be 10 minutes. Or even 20 minutes. Or longer.
One day recently the crossing at Lancaster Street was blocked for 10 hours. Reportedly the train crew ran out of federally mandated hours and they abandoned the train. It wasn’t until the next morning that a relief crew arrived to move the train.
City of Chester Fire Chief James Jackson said there was a recent situation when the fire department had a working fire, but the engineer of the stopped train said he wasn’t allowed to move the train and let a fire engine pass.
It was circumstances like that that led Chester County Sheriff Max Dorsey to recently call together a working group of community leaders to discuss the issue and figure out a way to do something about stopped trains at roadways. The meeting was attended by U.S. Congressman Ralph Norman, who urged the group to gather some data (even though the Sheriff’s Office has been recording data — check a related story elsewhere in this issue for some of the results).
Having a stopped train across the roadway when there is a potential for the danger to human life because EMS, fire or law enforcement can’t get to a particular address, or is delayed because they have to find another entry point to the street they were dispatched to, is in Congressman Norman’s words, “unacceptable.” This is a circumstance where a minor annoyance (or a longer one in the case of the 10-hour stoppage) becomes a hazard to public safety.
We were pleased to have been invited to the meeting and able to report on what was discussed. We plan to attend future meetings of this working group.
This is not to lay all the criticism at the tracks of the railroads. Chester’s history and the fabric of our community are bound up with the history of railroads in this area, including our own beloved Lancaster & Chester short line. Trains will soon be bringing in raw materials so that the Gallo Winery in Chester County can thrive and provide employment and accomplishment to the area. But we feel that a solution, a compromise could be reached with the major railroad companies, of which we are blessed to have three including the L&C, CSX and Norfolk-Southern railways.
The participation by so many agencies and business owners at this fact-finding meeting was a good first step.
Hopefully at the next meeting the group can hear from railway representatives and start working toward a solution that will benefit not only the railroads, but those who have to wait while their trains pass at crossings.
As Congressman Norman remarked at the end of the meeting, “If we can put a man on the moon, (and notwithstanding the delay in the Artemis launch this week, we can,) we can find a solution to trains in Chester.”