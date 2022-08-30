If you live in Chester, you have no doubt spent a portion of your life waiting at a train crossing. Sometimes, the train is moving along at a fairly good pace, you wait a few minutes and then you can proceed on your way as soon as the crossing gates come up. But sometimes the wait can be 10 minutes. Or even 20 minutes. Or longer.

One day recently the crossing at Lancaster Street was blocked for 10 hours. Reportedly the train crew ran out of federally mandated hours and they abandoned the train. It wasn’t until the next morning that a relief crew arrived to move the train.

