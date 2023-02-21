Fire Chief Chapin Jones told Great Falls Town Council during his monthly report that his department responded to an overdose involving an 18-month-old baby. He didn’t tell them the whole story, however.
“He wasn’t going to get up there and talk about himself, but he saved that child’s life,” said Great Falls Interim Police Chief Randy St. Clair.
Fentanyl overdoses have become an increasing problem both nationally and locally and even infants are not immune to exposure. At 1:06 p.m. last Monday, Jones said he responded to a call of an unconscious baby that was not breathing near the downtown area. He didn’t know that any drugs were involved initially, but said his training led him to that conclusion quickly. When he arrived, he said family members ran towards him shouting, “please do something.” The tiny body was limp and totally unresponsive. He immediately began to administer CPR.
“I started compressions. I did two round of them,” Jones said.
His actions managed to get the child breathing again. EMTs soon arrived on the scene and administered NARCAN, a drug commonly used to treat individuals have that overdosed. St. Clair said he was happy to report that at last report, the baby was recovering in a Richland County children’s hospital. What he was not happy to report is that the scene that played out last week is not uncommon. He estimated that Great Falls police and fire are responding to fentanyl overdoses and administering NARCAN at least once every 10 days. That is only inside the municipal lines of Great Falls and those aren’t the only instances over overdoses that are taking place.
“You can get NARCAN now and a lot of people administer it to themselves or someone else does it for them,” Jones said. “They’ll call after the fact and straight up tell us they overdosed and ask to be taken to the hospital.”
That doesn’t account for the fentanyl users that do not overdose.
“It’s an epidemic,” said St. Clair.
There are a lot of factors that contribute to high number of instances of fentanyl overdoses in Great Falls, St. Clair said. He thinks the rural location, the number of rental houses, the proximity to I-77 and other factors all come into play. There was a significant drug bust in the Town in past few days (see related story) but St. Clair said he knows the supply will keep flowing in. It comes from a number of sources, but a great deal of it flows into the country over the southern border, St. Clair said. It often pressed to authentic-looking pills. Some people may take in unknowingly, but most know what they are taking, either ingesting the pills or crushing and snorting them. The drug is so dangerous, Jones said first responders are warned not to use all their NARCAN on overdose victims, as it is important to save some for themselves in case they are accidentally exposed. Government estimates indicate that 175 Americans die of fentanyl overdoses daily. Unfortunately, there isn’t a first responder just a minute or two away to come and perform CPR and administer NARCAN every time there is an overdose. Thankfully, there was in Great Falls last Monday.
The case remains under investigation.