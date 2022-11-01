When voters go to the polls for next week’s General Election, they’ll like do so intent on voting for races like the U.S. Senate, the House of Representatives, governor, Chester County Council and the Chester County School Board. However, competitive races are not the only things that will be featured on the ballot.

There are two constitutional amendments that voters will have a chance to vote up or down. The first asks whether the state should increase the General Reserve Fund (often called the “rainy day fund”). Presently, the fund is the equivalent of five% of the previous year’s state revenue but if passed that number will increase to seven%.

