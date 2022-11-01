When voters go to the polls for next week’s General Election, they’ll like do so intent on voting for races like the U.S. Senate, the House of Representatives, governor, Chester County Council and the Chester County School Board. However, competitive races are not the only things that will be featured on the ballot.
There are two constitutional amendments that voters will have a chance to vote up or down. The first asks whether the state should increase the General Reserve Fund (often called the “rainy day fund”). Presently, the fund is the equivalent of five% of the previous year’s state revenue but if passed that number will increase to seven%.
The second asks whether voters wish to increase the Capital Reserve Fund (also called the “reserve and capital improvements fund”). Presently, that fund holds two% of the previous year’s state revenue and a “yes” vote will increase that to three%.
Recently, the South Carolina Policy Council conducted a poll that found a plurality of voters indicated general support for the two proposals when it was explained to them in plain language. However, it didn’t quite break the 50% mark and that number plummeted when voters were given the exact text of the amendments as they will appear on the ballot.
It is important to note that the two measures do not raise taxes in any way. They simply dictate that the state has to increase its general reserves and capital reserves.
Think about the last two years. Our state, our country and our world went dealt with a lingering pandemic that killed millions and also closed thousands of businesses. It wasn’t a rainy day, it was a years-long monsoon. We think having more money specifically targeted to safeguarding against catastrophic events like pandemics or natural disasters makes a lot of sense, especially when doing so doesn’t mean more money out of the pockets of taxpayers. You have to save money to prepare for the unknown and it seems like government should have to do the same. As far as more money for capital projects goes, you need only look at the state’s roads, bridges, water systems and other infrastructure to understand why more available funds is a sound idea.
Deciding who will run the government and control the purse strings is an important part of Election Day, but so is making sure there is money in that purse to spend when needed.