Have you ever finished up a great meal, decided to order dessert and requested that it taste like salad?
No. No you have not because you are a right-thinking, well-adjusted individual. Apparently not everyone fits that description, though, because coming soon to a Walmart shelf near you is ranch-flavored ice cream. That’s right, a flavor that largely belongs on raw veggies in a bowl and not much of anywhere else is now sullying the frozen dessert aisle right next to simple, basic flavors that belong there, like vanilla or double chocolate chip cookie dough amaretto fudge ripple nut buddy caramel almond delight.
When I first heard about Hidden Valley Ice Cream, I tried to give it the benefit of the doubt. I thought, “maybe you could put it on a baked potato or something.” Then I realized that actual ranch dressing already exists if I wanted that flavor on my tater, and it would maintain its form and consistency a lot better. I think we can all agree that structural integrity is key when dealing with tater condiments. You could put it on a salad, but again, it won’t adhere to green stuff in the bowl. The only reason you put a dressing on a salad is so that it will stick to the stuff and hide the gross veggie flavor, so that’s a non-starter. I guess they ACTUALLY want you to eat this stuff as a dessert.
I’m pretty adventurous when it comes to food and I’ve had some sort of savory desserts before, but the point of actual dessert is to provide a somewhat sweet counter to the meat and bread and whatever else you’ve consumed with the main course. If this stuff is sweet, then you have sugared-up ranch dressing, which sounds even worse. I don’t want my meal to be “green stuff with lukewarm ranch dressing, large hunk of meat, really cold ranch dressing.” BLEH!
Let’s flip this concept on its head. Let’s say you decide to treat yourself to a nice steak dinner. The waiter brings it out, you take a nice big bite and notice the taste is off.
“Um, not to complain but this steak doesn’t taste like steak.”
“Ah yes, well we’ve decided to go in a new direction with our steak. So we marinated your New York strip in caramel sauce and topped it with candied pecans. That adds a nice crunch. We’ve included a strawberry and cream dipping sauce on the side.”
“Yeah, I thought that was steak sauce or some weird looking ketchup. Why would you think I want a good steak to taste like dessert?”
“We think it would play well with your ranch ice cream dessert. We’ve turned everything on its head!”
“I’m gonna turn you on your head for ruining a good steak.”
I get the novelty value of stuff like chili cheese beer and ranch ice cream, but novelties wear out and the taste of hot, cheesy beer and salad dressing ice cream linger on the palate. After making all these observations, though, I went to the grocery store and spotted waffles made of cauliflower. If you want a little bit of a sweet breakfast, why in the world would you want the flavor ruined with vegetables? You know what goes on waffles? Butter and syrup. You know what goes on vegetables? Ranch dressing. Maybe folks who aren’t right-thinking and well-adjusted can put the ranch ice cream on their cauliflower waffles.