Have you ever finished up a great meal, decided to order dessert and requested that it taste like salad?

No. No you have not because you are a right-thinking, well-adjusted individual. Apparently not everyone fits that description, though, because coming soon to a Walmart shelf near you is ranch-flavored ice cream. That’s right, a flavor that largely belongs on raw veggies in a bowl and not much of anywhere else is now sullying the frozen dessert aisle right next to simple, basic flavors that belong there, like vanilla or double chocolate chip cookie dough amaretto fudge ripple nut buddy caramel almond delight.

