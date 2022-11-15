Ligon honored

State Rep. Randy Ligon with National FFA Vice President Josh Cruickshank.

 Photo Provided

State Rep. Randy Ligon of Chester was selected to receive the Honorary American FFA Degree.

This award is given to those who advance agricultural education and FFA through outstanding personal commitment. The National FFA Organization works to enhance the lives of youth through agricultural education. Without the efforts of highly dedicated individuals, thousands of young people would not be able to achieve the success that, in turn, contributes directly to the overall well-being of the nation.

