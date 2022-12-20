The Recreational Tourism Committee, working to be branded as Discover Chester County, met Dec. 12 at the Great Falls War Memorial. Here are State sen. Mike Fanning’s comments on this meeting, taken from his Facebook post:
‘The Outdoor Recreational Capital of the South… Coming Soon… Right Here!!!” Another hard-working committee meeting yesterday at the Great Falls Memorial Building… as we get closer to the March 2023 launch of our region’s “Outdoor Recreational Tourism” campaign.
Duke’s White-Water Recreation project in Great Falls is almost complete — opening in less than three months. Gallo Winery (largest Winery in the world, newly opening in Fort Lawn) has already hired staff & opens in one month. And yesterday’s committee continued to work to tie this — and countless other of our region’s “outdoor recreational tourism” entities — together… as the number of visitors coming to our region is about to explode.
Proud of these committee members — now finishing their 2nd year of work on this collaborative project. (On Monday), our subcommittees continued to work — focusing on “Signage” (signs for both safety & wayfinding needs)… “Connections” (developing a plan to connect the 56 outdoor recreational opportunities that already exist locally… sharing both with each other and with our tourism marketing efforts)… and “Communications” (marketing strategy to support a tourism campaign).
Outdoor Recreational Nature-Based Tourism is classified as an Industry… and this region — surrounding the Catawba River, near Great Falls — is positioned to see some of the biggest growth in this part of the U.S. Tourism & related industries utilize the “number of people within a 2-hour-drive” as part of their marketing. This region has ~10 million people within 2 hours… readying us for astronomical growth.
Chester County is currently hiring for the newly created position of Recreational Tourism Director (position is open now)… and is working to form a Tourism Commission to promote this region as the Outdoor Recreational Capital of the Southeastern United States.
The County is also working on a new Tourism website to market this region — capitalizing on the synergy with recent years of Economic Development activity. “Quality of Life” is one of the key drivers of Economic Development… and this region continues to have one feeding off the other.
- Subcommittees reported on the following work:
- work on four levels of rapids nearing completion (recently removed the bulkhead
- );
- naming the rapids — connecting to local history (i.e. “Ye Iswa, People of the River;” “Arsenal Alley;”
- will start raising & lowering water levels (within the rapids area) regularly in next two months — testing for flow & safety (to see if rapids are doing what they are supposed to do);
- focused work currently on testing & safety (developing safety & rescue planes; rescue practice; etc) — including our EMS & First Responders;
- forming a tri-county group to work tog
ether on tourism-related issues;
- finalizing recommendations for tourism website;
- signage with QR codes to link to up-to-the-minute water-levels & safety warnings;
- getting gauges in place to measure water levels and flows;
- “boat busters”
- — floating orange barrels, letting folks know that a dam is coming up soon;
- “directional strobes” — directing kayakers;
- signage reminding visitors it is illegal to remove artifacts from River;
- PARD grant application for grant monies to support project;
- special designs within rapids courses — designed for holding “Great Falls River Races” (with places for spectator viewing);
- plans for a community event & grand opening (coming soon);
- connecting to points of interest (on River; but, also, throughout region);
- special use permitting (to allow/support outfitters and other private, free-market entities on River);
- refining “branding” plans for this “Outdoor Recreational Tourism Capital of the Southeast”;
- finalizing plans for Social Media to support roll-out.
Big shoutout to ALL of these amazing, hard-working public servants… continuing to come together and do the hard work… doing all it takes in order to make sure that we are ready for the grand opening in less than 3 months… the beginning of the work to make our region the Outdoor Recreation Capital of the Southeast!’