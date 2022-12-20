The Recreational Tourism Committee, working to be branded as Discover Chester County, met Dec. 12 at the Great Falls War Memorial. Here are State sen. Mike Fanning’s comments on this meeting, taken from his Facebook post:

‘The Outdoor Recreational Capital of the South… Coming Soon… Right Here!!!” Another hard-working committee meeting yesterday at the Great Falls Memorial Building… as we get closer to the March 2023 launch of our region’s “Outdoor Recreational Tourism” campaign.

