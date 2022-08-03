The Recreational Tourism Committee created to discuss the tourism opportunities coming because of the whitewater recreation got their feet wet — literally as they toured the first of Duke Energy’s completed projects, the Nitrolee Access Area that will provide access for whitewater rafters and kayakers to the rapids on the Catawba River. Many members of the Committee took the opportunity to step out onto the riverbed that, at high water release periods, will be underwater. Committee coordinator State Sen. Mike Fanning even took off his shoes and wearing his dapper gray suit with pants legs rolled up, waded out into the water: a modern day Moses parting the Red Sea (or at least wading in it).
Before touring the Access Area, Committee members got a briefing from Duke’s on the status of the whitewater projects that Duke Energy is completing as part of their hydroelectric re-licensing agreement.
Christy Churchill with Duke Energy said that many of the recreation improvements are close to being completed — many elements are 70 to 90% competed on the long bypass reach, which will offer the Class II and Class III rapids and many elements on the short bypass reach (which offers the higher Class III and Class IV rapids for more experienced kayakers) are nearing completion as well. The Nitrolee Access Area is the first of these recreation elements that is completed. Duke plans some sort of ribbon cutting or opening ceremony in the future, Christy Churchill said.
In the course of the construction, Duke has determined that upgrades are also needed on the Stumpy Pond Access Area, even through that was not part of the original recreation plan under the re-licensing agreement Duke is operating under. Those enhancements include a boat take-out area for both the long and short bypass, adding restrooms, parking spaces, a trail to get to the boat put-in, a path through the woods and a courtesy dock on the boat ramp for non-motorized boats separate from the ramp for the motorized boaters.
During the tour of the Nitrolee Access, Committee members parked in the Nitrolee Access Area parking lot and proceeded down the stairs to the boat ramp where kayakers will be able to put their crafts in the water. (See a related story on a similar tour elsewhere in this issue). There is both a set of steps and a handicapped ramp leading to the canoe and kayak launch.
Newly elected Great Falls Mayor Josh Brantley (who accompanied Committee members on the tour) said the Town is working on getting the Nitrolee Access Area annexed into the Town at a future date, if possible.
The tour group then proceeded to the “Arc Building” where in 1911 innovators J.B. Duke and William States Lee set up a nitrogen-collection building using the electricity generated by the nearby dam to collect the nitrogen from the air. Duke Energy is working with the Katawba Valley Land Trust to upfit this abandoned building into an interpretive history center that tells the story of that “Nitrolee” complex. Visitors to the Access Area will be able to take a short walk and see the remnants of the Arc Building for themselves.