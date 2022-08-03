bgarner@onlinechester.com

The Recreational Tourism Committee created to discuss the tourism opportunities coming because of the whitewater recreation got their feet wet — literally as they toured the first of Duke Energy’s completed projects, the Nitrolee Access Area that will provide access for whitewater rafters and kayakers to the rapids on the Catawba River. Many members of the Committee took the opportunity to step out onto the riverbed that, at high water release periods, will be underwater. Committee coordinator State Sen. Mike Fanning even took off his shoes and wearing his dapper gray suit with pants legs rolled up, waded out into the water: a modern day Moses parting the Red Sea (or at least wading in it).

