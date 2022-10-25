Chester had a lot of penalties on Friday night and came up empty on three trips deep in Clinton territory, but those aren’t the reasons the Cyclones lost the game.
“We just got out-played. I mean, there’s no excuse of anything. They just outplayed us,” said Chester Coach Victor Floyd.
The visiting Red Devils rolled to a 48-20 victory, to sew up a region title and number one playoff seed.
Right from the start, Clinton did what its done all year, that being run the football effectively. They took the opening drive 58 yards in six plays, all on the ground. Seniors Jishun Copeland and Kenyon Butler each had three carries on the march and each showed speed and tackle-breaking power. Copeland had gains of 12 and 26 yards and Butler sealed the deal with a seven-yard scoring run to put his team up 7-0 early.
Chester responded on its first drive. After being set back by two penalties, they picked up a first down on a 20-yard completion from Trooper Floyd to Reggie Heath as the Red Devils attempted to use man coverage on the big-play junior. The Cyclones eventually cashed in as Floyd carried out a beautiful play fake and hit a wide-open Kyan Kennedy for a 15-yard touchdown. A try for two failed, but it was a 7-6 game.
Clinton went right back to work and right back to the ground. They continued to pound the ball with Copeland, Butler and other runners. Copeland had a big 21-yard run on which he dragged multiple defenders at least the last 10 yards. Butler again did the honors, scoring on a nine-yard run to push the lead to 14-6.
Chester drove inside the Clinton 30 on the ensuing drive but eventually turned the ball over on downs. Floyd said it was important at that point to keep matching Clinton score-for-score.
“It would’ve been huge if we could have cashed in early,” he said.
Instead, Clinton went 68 yards in the other direction in seven plays. Again, every yard was accounted for on the ground and Copeland got his first touchdown with a one-yard run to take the score to 21-6.
Chester had to punt on its next drive (despite a nice 31-yard screen pass to get out of bad field position from Floyd to Shydem McCullough) and the Red Devils responded with a four-plus minute drive that almost took the game into halftime. They eventually found themselves facing third-and-goal, the first time they’d had to run a third down play all night. They actually lost a yard to set up fourth-and-goal. Clinton sold a play fake and then got their only completed pass of the game, that being a two-yarder to Butler for a score. Chester blocked the PAT but trailed 27-6 at the half.
The Cyclones drove inside the Clinton 30 again but turned the ball over and the Red Devils scored again to go up 34-6. Chester finally got on the board again on its next possession, with Andre Evans giving the team a boost with a kickoff return back to the Clinton 22. Chester converted a fourth down and capped the short march with a five-yard touchdown pass from Floyd to McCullough. A try for two failed, leaving it at 34-12.
Clinton scored in just four plays on its next drive. The Red Devils actually had their first punt of the night on their next possession and Chester responded with another drive deep into enemy territory. It ended, though, with a dropped touchdown pass on fourth down. Clinton scored again but the Cyclones did close things out with a touchdown with less than two minutes to play. Evans continued his productive night with an amazing 43-yard touchdown run that saw him jump a defender inside the 10 on the way to the end zone. A try for two was good for the final 48-20 score.
Since Chester’s off week is actually the final week of the season, the Cyclones end the regular season at 6-4 overall, 3-1 in region play. That gives them a second place finish and a number two playoff seed. They start the playoffs at home next week and will play the winner of this week’s game between Travelers Rest and Blue Ridge. Floyd said his team will take it light in terms of contact this week and will hit the weight room to “get our bodies back” before gearing up next week for their playoff opponent.