City of Chester voters will elect a mayor and four council members in May’s municipal election. They’ll also decide whether four council members are all they want in future years.
In July of last year, Chester City Council voted 5-3 to have City Attorney Latonya Dilligard-Edwards draft a referendum that would reduce the size of the Council. Presently, there are two council members from each of the City’s four wards (for a total of eight) plus a mayor. Nine voting members make it larger than Chester County Council and the Chester County School Board. On top of that, nine voting members are more than is present in many considerably larger municipalities. Rock Hill, which has a population that dwarfs that of Chester. has a mayor and six council members.
Councilman Jamie Price said at the time that a smaller body would “make it easier to come together as a council.” Councilman Carlos Williams said he only needed a few weeks on council to see that a body with nine voting members was not workable formula.
Price reiterated that stance during a brief discussion of the matter at last week’s Chester City Council meeting.
“I think one council member per ward is more than sufficient,” he said.
He noted that the City has had to undergo budget cutbacks, hiring freezes and other measures of austerity in recent years.
“We can’t ask employees to adapt to changes without some change at the top,” he said.
Price also asked about the status of the ballot question. Dilligard-Edwards said she had drafted the language of the referendum that will ask voters whether or not they favor reducing the number of council members from eight to four. She said she can’t place it on the ballot, but council members indicated they would forward it to the elections office.
The City of Chester has an election every two years on odd-numbered years. This year, for council seats (one per ward) and the mayor’s seat are up for grabs. Presently, the other four seats are set to be up in 2025. If approved by voters, the referendum would not take effect immediately. No one currently on the council would automatically forced out of office if voters approve the reduction in size. Four of the council seats would simply be phased out in either two or four years.
The Council took the report as information.