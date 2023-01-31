City of Chester voters will elect a mayor and four council members in May’s municipal election. They’ll also decide whether four council members are all they want in future years.

In July of last year, Chester City Council voted 5-3 to have City Attorney Latonya Dilligard-Edwards draft a referendum that would reduce the size of the Council. Presently, there are two council members from each of the City’s four wards (for a total of eight) plus a mayor. Nine voting members make it larger than Chester County Council and the Chester County School Board. On top of that, nine voting members are more than is present in many considerably larger municipalities. Rock Hill, which has a population that dwarfs that of Chester. has a mayor and six council members.

