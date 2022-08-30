It isn’t in its customary place at the end of the schedule and there are no region or playoff standings on the line, but that doesn’t mean it won’t be intense.
“Obviously, Chester-Fairfield is a big rivalry game,” said Cyclones Coach Victor Floyd.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
It isn’t in its customary place at the end of the schedule and there are no region or playoff standings on the line, but that doesn’t mean it won’t be intense.
“Obviously, Chester-Fairfield is a big rivalry game,” said Cyclones Coach Victor Floyd.
Chester will be at Fairfield Central this Friday. In the offseason, Fairfield Central, a longtime region mate of Chester’s, was dropped to the AA ranks. So, this game is not a region contest and a win won’t really boost the postseason fortunes of either team, but it is still important for momentum, confidence and bragging rights.
Traditionally, the Griffins have dominated Chester head-to-head, but that has changed recently. The Cyclones have won three-of-four games and recorded a 31-0 shutout of Fairfield Central last year. That marked the first time Chester ever shut out the Griffins.
Doing so this year will be no small task as Fairfield Central comes into the game 2-0, ranked in the most recent AA polls and piling up gaudy offensive stats.
“They’re on a roll. They’ve scored over 100 points in two games,” Floyd said.
The triggerman for the Griffins is a freshman quarterback named Cameron McMillon who has thrown for more than 300 yards in each of the first two games and has 10 scoring passes already. Floyd said his team will have to be ready to defend a pass-heavy offense. The team did get a challenge from Andrew Jackson last week and actually trailed at the half before exploding in the third quarter on the way to a 41-21 victory.
Defensively, the Griffins work from a 3-4 look and Floyd said the team has eight starters back from last year.
Chester comes in at 1-1 after holding on for a close win over Fort Mill. The offense didn’t put up the huge numbers it did in the opening loss to Lancaster (well over 400 yards in that one) but had an efficient night. Most importantly, the mistakes that proved so costly against the Bruins were not in evidence. Chester cut back on the penalties and turnovers that largely contributed to the opening loss. The defense also produced a safety and four big turnovers, including one in the final minute that sealed the victory.
This is also another step in Chester’s brutal non-region schedule. After opening with a couple of AAAA teams and now an archrival, the Cyclones still have top ranked AAAA South Pointe, a good Catawba Ridge team and always-tough Batesburg-Leesville before getting into the region. Floyd said some coaches subscribe to a theory of playing a lighter early schedule to build confidence, but he does not.
“I like to play as many good people early as we can. I think if you play tough in those situations, you get confidence,” he said.
Kickoff in Winnsboro on Friday night is set for 7:30.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.