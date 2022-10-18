In every sense, Leon Boulware wants it to be a long night for Whitmire this Friday.
His Lewisville Lions will be traveling to Whitmire to take on the 6-2 Wolverines in a game that will all but decide the region title. Boulware said the record this week’s opponent sports is not a fluke and he said they present a lot of challenges.
“They fly around to the ball and their kids play very hard,” Boulware said.
Offensively, Whitmire operates primarily from a double wing or “scrum” on offense. They want to run the ball, they want to sustain long drives, take as long as possible in-between snaps and keep the clock moving. With Lewisville having been off two weeks ago, Boulware was able to watch Whitmire play McBee in person. The Wolverines won that night and did so in large part by making it their kind of game.
“That was the quickest first half I’ve ever seen,” Boulware said.
That’s why Boulware is hoping for a fairly long game. If the game goes by fast, it means Whitmire has been successful at playing ball control and keeping Lewisville’s offense off the field. What he wants to see is the Wolverines forced into lots of third-and-long situations. When facing long yardage, Whitmire will show some spread looks and throw the ball a bit more but doing that gets them out of their comfort area.
“We want to make them throw the football,” Boulware said. “We need to be able to set the tone early that we’re going to stop them from running the ball.”
Among the players Whitmire will lean on offensively are Tre Cromer, Kayshaun Schumpert and Trey Brewer at running back. Blake Stribble is the quarterback.
Whitmire had a coaching change in the offseason with the retirement of Charlie Jenkins, who helped get the Wolverines back on track after the program had a losing streak that stretched more than four years. Former offensive coordinator Andrew Campbell is the replacement and like his predecessor, he keeps things unpredictable. While Whitmire does punt a bit more than in past years, Boulware said they use four different kickers and often attempt onside kicks. They also use “a funky” formation on punts that lends itself to fakes, Boulware said.
The Lions are coming off a big 56-6 win over rival Great Falls. Offensively, Lewisville was able to run and pass with equal effectiveness and spread the ball around to lots of different playmakers. The lopsided score doesn’t mean it was a perfect game, however, and Boulware said his team has some things to work on. There were some holding penalties that wiped out big plays and he said Great Falls was able to extend some plays and had a couple of big gainers. That will be an emphasis in practice this week. Still, he was mostly happy with the way his team played and said his players looked sharp and fresh coming out of an off week.
If Lewisville wins Friday night, the Lions will effectively lock up a region crown. Winning the region is not the ultimate goal, but Boulware said it is a big step towards where his team wants to go.
“It means a lot to us. It’s been 15 years since that trophy has been in Richburg, plus it sets you up and gets (you) home in the playoffs the first two rounds,” he said.
Kickoff at Whitmire on Friday is set for 7:30 p.m.