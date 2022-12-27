When it comes to getting to and from work, we all need reliable transportation. For some, having a ready means of coming and going is an essential part of the job.
In recent months and even years, we’ve noticed a lot of discussion about police cars. Most recently, it came up at a meeting of Great Falls Town Council last week. In that particular case, Chief Jeremy Vinson mentioned that two of his department’s six vehicles are currently off the road as they are undergoing repairs. We’ve heard similar discussions in other municipalities and even at the county level.
Great Falls has a couple of cars (the ones that are not presently operational) that are now at or over 120,000 miles on the odometer. That probably doesn’t sound like an excessive mileage total, but you have to keep in mind these aren’t like the miles you put on your vehicle. Police cars log “hard miles” with lots of stops and starts, occasional high-speed chases and a lot of idling. The wear and tear piles up pretty quickly and the lifespan suffers as a result.
The thing is, police need vehicles to almost every part of their job. They need them to patrol, they need them to arrive at crime or accident scenes quickly and they do need them to chase suspects from time-to-time. Firefighters need trucks, office staff needs computers and police officers need cars.
The problem, obviously, is that cars do not come cheap. It is not just a matter of practicality, though. You are asking employees to carry out important, sometimes dangerous work, so you have to supply them with the necessary tools, difficult as that may be financially at times. In the long run, though, you probably aren’t actually saving money by trying to squeeze extra miles out of an older car. Just as an example, one of the older cars in Great Falls recently had to have its transmission replaced, which cost thousands of dollars. Those costs add up as quickly as car payments and are being sunk into an older vehicle near the end of its life.
At this point, there is also waiting list and long lag in delivery of cars. If it is at all financially feasible, having an established rotation where old cars cycle out and new ones are brought in seems to make the most sense. Just having transportation isn’t really enough, it has to be reliable.