When it comes to getting to and from work, we all need reliable transportation. For some, having a ready means of coming and going is an essential part of the job.

In recent months and even years, we’ve noticed a lot of discussion about police cars. Most recently, it came up at a meeting of Great Falls Town Council last week. In that particular case, Chief Jeremy Vinson mentioned that two of his department’s six vehicles are currently off the road as they are undergoing repairs. We’ve heard similar discussions in other municipalities and even at the county level.

