On Tuesday, Aug. 30 at 6 p.m. a special agricultural forum will take place at the Gateway Conference Center in Richburg, SC. This event is sponsored by the Chester County and Fairfield County Farm Bureau Chapters, and will feature:
- Congressman Ralph Norman (SC-05)
- Congressman Rick Crawford (AR-01), who serves as the Vice Chair of the U.S. House Committee on Agriculture
- Retired Congressman Mike Conaway (TX-11), who chaired the House Committee on Agriculture through passage of the last Farm Bill in 2018.
- Harry Ott, President of the SC Farm Bureau Federation