When he arrived on campus, Lewisville Coach Leon Boulware told his big group of underclassmen they would ultimately leave the school with a championship ring on their finger. They can still do that, but it will be a goal they continue chasing next year.
It was a big turnaround season for the Lions as the team won 11 games, claimed a region crown and advanced to the third round of the Class A playoffs. It ended on Friday night, however, with a 47-14 loss to private school powerhouse Christ Church.
Lewisville forced a Christ Church punt on the opening possession, but soon faced what would be a consistent issue for the entire first half, that being terrible field position. The Cavaliers downed a punt at the Lewisville one, pinning the Lions against their own goal line. Damion Fee had a pair of carries right between the tackles for 16 yards to give his team some breathing room, but the next three plays netted negative one yard. After a short punt that was nearly blocked, the Cavaliers set up; shop at the Lewisville 45. They drove to the 31 before bogging down, brought out their kicker to try a long field goal, but the Lions jumped offsides to turn fourth-and-eight to fourth-and-three. They opted to go for it, but the Lions forced an incomplete pass to keep the game scoreless.
On the ensuing drive, Lewisville got way behind the sticks as quarterback Ian Grissom was pressured, lost his footing on the wet field and slipped down for a 10-yard loss. It was another three-and-out, another nearly blocked punt and more prime field position for the Cavaliers near midfield. This time they took advantage, going 51 yards in just four plays. Star running back Dashun Reeder did most of the damage, including scoring the game’s first points on a 33-yard run. The hold was bobbled on the PAT try, leaving the score at 6-0.
After another Lewisville three-and-out, Christ Church finally got a partial punt block. The resulting short kick appeared to hit the foot of a Christ Church player and Lewisville pounced on it, but it was ruled the ball did not make contact with the player. Starting at the Lewisville 31, the Cavaliers scored in four plays with Woods Windham threading a 13-yard completion and scoring on a seven-yard scramble for a 13-0 lead at the end of one.
The second quarter is where things got away from the Lions. On a third-and-long play, Grissom managed to buy some time with his feet and fired a pass near the line to gain in the middle of the field. It was picked off by Joey Mikesell, though, who cut to the far sidelines and went 31 yards to the house for a touchdown and a 20-0 lead.
Successfully bottling up Lewisville’s run game, Christ Church forced another third-and-long, another passing situation and got another pick, this one from Brock Huff. The Lions defense managed to get pressure on Windham on the resulting drive and force a couple of incomplete throws. So the Cavaliers settled for a short field goal to boost the lead to 23-0.
Mikesell got his second interception of the game on Lewisville’s next drive to give his team the ball at the opposing 25. Windham capped the ensuing short march with a three-yard touchdown toss to B.J. Atkins to put his team ahead 30-0. The team had one last, late drive that featured a pair of big completions by Windham that ended in another field goal and a 33-0 halftime lead.
Lewisville appeared to get the boost it needed with a long kick return to start the second half, but two incompletions and a sack later, they punted. Christ Church chewed up seven minutes with a long drive that featured a heavy dose of Reeder. Lewisville’s defense bottled him up on consecutive runs, however, Christ Church jumped offsides and faced fourth-and-long. They brought their kicker for another field goal, but instead tried a fake that Lewisville sniffed out and snuffed out, stopping it for no gain. They drove to midfield (with Zack Rogers coming in at quarterback for a few plays and delivering a 40-yard run), turned it over on downs and then saw the score go to 40-0 on a 49-yard Reeder run.
Lewisville finally got on the board early in the fourth, with Grissom connecting with Denari Garcia on a 22-yard touchdown pass. The Cavaliers kept the starters on the field for one more drive that ended on an 18-yard touchdown pass from Windham to Jackson Repp. With less than a minute to go, the Lions closed out the scoring for the game and the season with a 23-yard touchdown throw from Grissom to Jacorreun Howze.
In the postgame huddle, Boulware told his players they had nothing to hang their heads about, that they’d made him, their school and community proud. The opportunity to win a ring is still out there in the years to come, he said, with hard work that needs to start now. As for his team’s loss, Boulware said facing so many long fields and giving Christ Church so many short ones was a big part of the outcome.
“Field position played a big key to a lot of what happened in the first half,” he said. “When you look at this game we showed how young we are, but you know what, this group never quit. They never quit, our backs were against the wall and we had to keep fighting and they showed what type of character they have. I’m proud of them. They had an exceptional year.”
Outside that, he tipped his hat to Christ Church and said they just outplayed his team.
“They did a good job of putting pressure on us early on and putting us behind the sticks. You could tell that was the game plan. We’ve just got to make plays, we just didn’t make the plays tonight that we felt like we could have. I feel for our seniors, but at the same time they gave us everything they had,” Boulware said.
That senior class is a very small one, with only three 12th graders starting in 2022. Many players, including standouts De’adrian Robinson, Grissom, Rogers, Jordan Strong, Daquan Evans, Howze and others are still underclassmen, meaning they’ll be back for two and three years.
Boulware thanked the community for its support and love throughout the season. As a first-year head coach, he said he could not have asked for more than the Lewisville fan base gave his team. The Lions finished the season at 11-2, with both losses (including a 28-20 regular season loss to AA Andrew Jackson) coming to teams that will play for upperstate titles next week.