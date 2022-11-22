When he arrived on campus, Lewisville Coach Leon Boulware told his big group of underclassmen they would ultimately leave the school with a championship ring on their finger. They can still do that, but it will be a goal they continue chasing next year.

It was a big turnaround season for the Lions as the team won 11 games, claimed a region crown and advanced to the third round of the Class A playoffs. It ended on Friday night, however, with a 47-14 loss to private school powerhouse Christ Church.

