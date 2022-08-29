GAFFNEY, S.C. — Reverend Warren Earle Fowler, 94, formerly of Gaffney, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, August 26, 2022, at Spartanburg Medical Center.
Born in Anderson, he was the husband of Texie Holmes Fowler and son of the late James William Fowler and Addie Gillespie Fowler. He graduated from Furman University and the Southern Baptist Theological Seminary in Louisville and retired from the ministry, formerly serving at Grassy Pond Baptist Church, Temple Baptist Church, First Baptist Church of Clover and also served many other churches. Reverend Fowler’s emphasis was on missions and he formerly served as Director of Missions in the Chester County Baptist Association. He loved his family, volunteered with Meals on Wheels, was an avid reader and a member of Macedonia Baptist Church.
Surviving are three sons, Warren Earle Fowler Jr. (Nora) of Spartanburg, Damon Lee Fowler of Petersburg, VA and Sidney Holmes Fowler (Donna) of Rock Hill; four grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by several brothers and sisters.
Funeral services were held at 12 p.m. on Monday, August 29, 2022, at Blakely Funeral Home with Dr. Terry Duvall, Reverend Bryon McIntyre and Commander Steven Fisher officiating. Interment followed in Frederick Memorial Gardens and the family received friends following the service at the graveside.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Meals on Wheels, P.O. Box 1886, Gaffney, SC 29342; or South Carolina Baptist Ministries of Aging, 190 Stoneridge Drive, Columbia, SC 29210.
The family will be at the homeplace.
