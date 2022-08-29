GAFFNEY, S.C. — Reverend Warren Earle Fowler, 94, formerly of Gaffney, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, August 26, 2022, at Spartanburg Medical Center.

Born in Anderson, he was the husband of Texie Holmes Fowler and son of the late James William Fowler and Addie Gillespie Fowler. He graduated from Furman University and the Southern Baptist Theological Seminary in Louisville and retired from the ministry, formerly serving at Grassy Pond Baptist Church, Temple Baptist Church, First Baptist Church of Clover and also served many other churches. Reverend Fowler’s emphasis was on missions and he formerly served as Director of Missions in the Chester County Baptist Association. He loved his family, volunteered with Meals on Wheels, was an avid reader and a member of Macedonia Baptist Church.

