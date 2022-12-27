Rivers make me say things out loud. As I drive alone over a river I often say its name. In fact, some rivers’ names beg to be pronounced. On trips to Florida, I cross the Altamaha. Saying its name is pure joy. Other river names delight me. Ocmulgee. Chattooga, which is Cherokee for “He crossed the river and came out the other side.” I cross rivers and come out the other side.

In my travels across the Southland, I cross a long and beautiful list of rivers. The Savannah. The Broad (Georgia). The Oconee. The Satilla. The Broad (South Carolina). Little River (South Carolina). The Saluda. The Congaree. The Wateree. The Chattooga (Georgia and South Carolina). The Edisto. The Great Pee Dee. The Little Pee Dee. Lynches River. The Haw. Cape Fear.

