That time of year is here again--time to clean up the Catawba!! On November 12 Great Falls Hometown Association will be sweeping the river in Great Falls, SC.
That time of year is here again--time to clean up the Catawba!! On November 12 Great Falls Hometown Association will be sweeping the river in Great Falls, SC.
The Great Falls Hometown Association is raffling off to a lucky volunteer a brand new Perception Tribe 11.5 Kayak, PFD and Paddle from Outdoor Supply in Hickory NC and several gift cards to be raffled off to a lucky volunteer!
To signup, call Mike Vaughn at 803-899-2206
Please print, fill out and bring the waiver with you on November 12
Visit this website for more information and to print the waiver
