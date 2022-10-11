The prep softball season is still more than four months away, but it has already been a success for the Lewisville Lady Lions.
On Monday, Coach Jerry Thomas announced that senior Alyssa Rollings had committed to play college softball at Belmont Abbey College. In 2022, Lewisville won the Class A upperstate championship and Rollings was a big part of that success. The second baseman and pitcher batted .506 on the year, scored 30 runs, had 36 RBI, had two homers, nine doubles and four triples and had an on base percentage of .506.