Chester Rotarians took a figurative trip down the Catawba River as they experienced some of the excitement the nature-based tourism centered around nature-based recreation is going to generate.
As she told the Rotarians, Great Falls Home Town Executive Director Glinda Coleman has been involved on the nature-based tourism-planning scene since it was first talked about in the early 2000’s.
The Great Falls Home Town Association actually participated in a charette (a planning document) to come up with what the town could do to improve the economics of the area. Because of the town’s location near the Catawba River and the Nitrolee Dam and Hydro Station, the planners came up with nature-based tourism as a possible fix.
The components of the natural tourism include the whitewater areas, a tie-in to the Carolina Thread Trail, an interpretive center that tells the story of the history of nitrogen production in the area, a new state park and a visitor’s center. Along with these attractions will come businesses and services that will support this tourism initiative, Coleman said.
The initiative gained true momentum when Duke Energy applied to the federal government for a relicensing of their permit to generate power at the hydroelectric site on the Catawba in 2003. As part of that relicensing agreement, Duke was tasked with supporting the Recreation Management Plan and developing the recreation amenities they had planned for. This was where the whitewater opportunities came from, Coleman said, “it never occurred to me, and I don’t think anybody in Great Falls ever even thought that was possible, let alone that it was an opportunity for recreation,” she said.
Due to some delays, the construction did not begin until 2017 and most of the projects will be competed by the end of 2022 — the whitewater project is close to being finished.
Two channels, the Short Bypass Reach (SBR) and the Long Bypass Reach (LBR) were constructed to direct the flow and speed of the water for whitewater rafting activities.
Recreational flows released will be available March through October each year.
“We will have continuous flows (less forceful than the recreational flows) and we hope that’s going to translate into being something that people can use and be in the long bypass reach all year long,” said Coleman.
She then displayed drawings and photographs showing the locations of the short and long bypass reaches and the design of the concrete forms that will be used to direct the water.
She told the Rotarians that the Town of Great Falls is working to annex most of the whitewater areas into the town limits (though the facility will be owned by Duke Energy) so the town has some control of the area and will be able to respond to emergencies. Portions of the area are already in town limits, Coleman said.
Another facet of the recreation will be the portion of a new trail that will tie into the Carolina Thread Trail. The Town of Great Falls has acquired an old CSX Railway rail bed that will be turned into the portion of the Thread Trail near Great Falls and also near the whitewater opportunities. Duke Energy has offered the sandbags being used in the construction of the whitewater facilities to Great Falls, who will use them in the construction of the trailhead at the Carolina Thread Trail.
In answer to a question, Coleman said the recreational facilities could generate upwards of $40 million a year, but the actual economic impact is yet to be known.
“We really don’t know how much this will generate in tourism dollars. Duke Energy has never done anything like this, so we don’t really know how many people will come, or how quickly they will come, but the whitewater community tells me it’s going to be a lot of people,” Coleman said