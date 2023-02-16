Chester Rotary Club President Cyrus Corbett stepped away from the podium and behind a cutting board in a recent presentation on the “sous vide” cooking method, essentially asking the question: “Is sous (pronounced ‘sooo’) right for you?”
Corbett demonstrated the sous vide (which translates to “under vacuum” and is pronounced “soo vee”) cooking method and showed off his own S-V cooking rig, which consists of the heating element that keeps the water at a constant temperature, and a five-gallon plastic bin that the sealed, vacuum packed food is placed in.
Corbett began his presentation by explaining what sous vide is. He explained it means “under vacuum”.
“It’s a method of cooking food that has been vacuum sealed and immersed in water set to a certain temperature. It’s a French technique, and is rather old. A lot of restaurants use this method a lot, for example when I worked at Olive Garden, they sous vide their sauces so they don’t separate,” Corbett said. “If any of you have made a cream sauce, you know that at certain temperatures, that sauce will break and separate into the fat particles and the water particles. Once that happens, you heart breaks as well, because there’s no way to save it. If you have guests coming over, you either have to start the sauce all over again or pretend like there wasn’t supposed to be a sauce at all,” Corbett said.
“Sous vide takes that problem away,” he said. He exhibited his own sous vide setup, consisting of a vat of water and the thermostat that heats the water to a certain temperature. The thermostat can be set up to 200 degrees. A jet cycles the water so that all of the water in the vat stays at the set temperature.
“Let’s say you want to cook chicken. We know that chicken has to be cooked to an internal temperature of 165 degrees.” Corbett passed around samples of a sous vide chicken, but it had been cooked to an internal temperature of 155 degrees. Corbett said you could cook chicken to this lower temp in the sous vide, because that temperature is constant and enough to pasteurize the chicken. (Chicken needs to remain at only 44 seconds at temps of 155 to pasteurize and remove bacteria).
Corbett cooked the chicken samples at 155 for three hours.
“You may ask, what’s the difference between sous vide and just boiling the chicken? Whenever you boil something, as anyone who has ever made chicken stock knows, when you put meats or vegetables or whatever you put into that pot, the flavor will be absorbed by the hot water – the flavor will be released, and that is why you can make chicken stock by just putting vegetables and chicken into water. With the sous vide method, all of the flavor is contained within the sealed bags, which can be zipper lock bags or vacuum sealed bags. By having those vacuum sealed bags, you keep all the flavors and all of the juices with the food,” he said.
Corbett explained the benefits of this technique are, it is impossible to overcook, timing is flexible, (with sous vide, all foods can come out done at the same time,) it’s easier to entertain while cooking, reheating sauces without separating, custard is less likely to “break” and there is low to no threat of fire and no flavor loss.
The disadvantages are: bacteria growth is possible at lower temperatures if too much air is present, shelf life of the sous vide food is limited to 20 days, this cooking method alters the textures of meats and fish at extended lengths, and poor quality bags can cause leaks.
Sous vide is a versatile cooking method, Corbett said and added, “look on the Internet – if you haven’t cooked something by sous vide, somebody else has.”
Corbett concluded his presentation by passing around samples of the sous vide chicken and vegetables he had cooked earlier. The chicken was moist and the vegetables crisp, leading to many Rotarians saying they might be willing to give the method a try.