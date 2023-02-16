Cyrus sous vide

Cehster Rotary Club President Cyrus Corbett gave a talk recently on the sous vide immersion cooking method. His sous vide setup can be seen on the table at the lower left of the photo

 BY BRIAN GARNER/THE N&R

Chester Rotary Club President Cyrus Corbett stepped away from the podium and behind a cutting board in a recent presentation on the “sous vide” cooking method, essentially asking the question: “Is sous (pronounced ‘sooo’) right for you?”

Corbett demonstrated the sous vide (which translates to “under vacuum” and is pronounced “soo vee”) cooking method and showed off his own S-V cooking rig, which consists of the heating element that keeps the water at a constant temperature, and a five-gallon plastic bin that the sealed, vacuum packed food is placed in.

Trending Videos