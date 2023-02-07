FROM STAFF REPORTS
The first year was a good year for the Lewisville High School wrestling team.
The Lions not only qualified for the combined Class A/AA playoffs this season, but notched an impressive victory Saturday over an established High Point program. They then had to wrestle AA power Chesnee and bowed out, but Coach Cedric LeRon’s team came a long way in a very short period of time.
The Lewisville basketball teams came up with a pair of nice wins last week, knocking off The Governor’s School for Science and Math. The boys won 57-32, while the girls picked up a 42-19 victory. Both teams lost to McBee, with the boys falling 54-51 and the girls losing 49-28.
The Great Falls boys had a 2-0 week, picking up two region victories. They blew out Riverwalk Academy 118-7. In that game, six Red Devils finished in double figures. They also won big over McBee, taking an 81-31 decision. Deuce Fair led the team in scoring with 24 points. The girls team lost to McBee 44-26.
Chester’s boys bounced back from last Tuesday’s loss to Union County on Friday night with a 59-54 win over Emerald. The Chester girls fell to Emerald (after defeating Union County) 70-34.