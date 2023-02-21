It was a successful season for a number of Chester County basketball teams, but with only one exception, those seasons have come to an end.
The playoffs got underway for South Carolina prep basketball teams last week and some county teams enjoyed early success. The Lewisville girls team had a strong finish to the regular season. They went into the regular season finale needing to beat Great Falls and do so by a 10-point margin to get a second place region finish and earn a home playoff game. They defeated their county rivals by exactly 10 points, got a home playoff game against Whitmire and won it by a 47-20 score. That was the first postseason victory for the program in at least 15 years. In round two, Lewisville ran into a powerhouse High Point program and lost 69-29 to bow out of the playoffs. Still, it was a successful season for Coach Mariah Thompson-Planter and her team as they finished the year at .500 and will take the momentum of a solid finish into the offseason.
The Great Falls girls team earned a number three playoff seed and lost in the opening round of the Class A playoffs by a 56-19 score at McCormick. The Lady Red Devils finished at 7-16 overall but sported a winning record against fellow Class A competition and went 7-6 after an 0-10 start against a slate of AA and AAA schools.
The Lewisville boys team ended up as a number four seed and had to open on the road against top-seeded Calhoun Falls Charter. Four versus one games aren’t usually close, but Coach Lamont Elder’s Lions nearly pulled off the big upset. On a controversial late call, however, they lost 63-60. Lewisville featured an extremely young roster this year, though, that only figures to get better.
The Chester boys team also opened on the road as a three seed, playing at second-seeded Carolina Academy. The Cyclones did pull off the upset, upending Carolina 65-59. That set up a trip to top-seeded Daniel in round two, however, which saw the Cyclones fall by a score of 61-46. Senior Shydem McCullough scored 16 points in his final game as a Cyclone.
The Chester girls won a tie-breaker play-in game over Union County to earn a number four seed in the AAA playoffs. The Lady Cyclones fell to Blue Ridge 58-21 to end their season.