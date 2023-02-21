It was a successful season for a number of Chester County basketball teams, but with only one exception, those seasons have come to an end.

The playoffs got underway for South Carolina prep basketball teams last week and some county teams enjoyed early success. The Lewisville girls team had a strong finish to the regular season. They went into the regular season finale needing to beat Great Falls and do so by a 10-point margin to get a second place region finish and earn a home playoff game. They defeated their county rivals by exactly 10 points, got a home playoff game against Whitmire and won it by a 47-20 score. That was the first postseason victory for the program in at least 15 years. In round two, Lewisville ran into a powerhouse High Point program and lost 69-29 to bow out of the playoffs. Still, it was a successful season for Coach Mariah Thompson-Planter and her team as they finished the year at .500 and will take the momentum of a solid finish into the offseason.

Trending Videos