What's the best bargain in the frozen foods aisle? Want to guess, or shall I just tell you? OK, I'll tell you. It's frozen spinach in the little 10-ounce box. Tada!

Spinach makes me think of Popeye the Sailor Man. Every time he found himself in a perilous situation, he'd rip the top off a can of spinach, chug it down, and beat up the bad guys with his bulging forearms. The spinach was magical, like it was...a superfood.

Lifestyle expert Patti Diamond is the penny-pinching, party-planning recipe developer and content creator of the website Divas On A Dime – Where Frugal, Meets Fabulous! Visit Patti at www.divasonadime.com and join the conversation on Facebook at DivasOnADimeDotCom. Email Patti at divapatti@divasonadime.com.

Trending Videos