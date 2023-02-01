Chester County students, teachers and staff in the 2023-24 school year will be looking at an extended Thanksgiving break as part of the modified balanced academic calendar adopted by Chester County School Board at its January meeting.
The concept of the modified balanced calendar was introduced for consideration at the October 2022 board meeting. The district then posted draft calendars and set up a survey to get feedback from students, teachers, staff, parents and community members including business leaders.
Initial results of the survey were shared during the November 2022 school board meeting.
Additional results and data were shared at the January 2023 meeting.
At the January meeting, Dr. Sutton pointed out all calendar drafts have students attending school 180 days per year and teachers working 190 days a year; a modified calendar allows for additional breaks during the school year to help balance time in school and breaks, and allows for extra academic support (during the two intersession periods) and enrichment for students.
The intersession periods are Oct. 10-13 in 2023 and Feb. 20-23 in 2024.
District Director of Marketing and Communications Chris Christoff briefed the board on the process the district took to gather data through the survey. Comments received during the survey resulted in some modifications to the first draft modified calendar, Christoff pointed out.
Some purposes of the modified calendar:
- Two inter-session weeks are incorporated into the school year allowing for extra academic support for students in need prior to the end of quarter;
- School year will begin two weeks earlier resulting in week-long breaks in October and February;
- Calendar allows for equal instructional days each semester;
- Intersession weeks will aid against teacher and student burnout during the regular school year, allowing time to recharge;
- Families will be able to plan vacation time during the school year, as opposed to major seasonal breaks, reducing absenteeism;
- Modified calendar will allow earlier start date, ensuring the academic year ends prior to June;
- Modified calendar includes full-week break for Thanksgiving.
Dr. Sutton commented that teacher and student burnout was a growing trend, and one that he hears about from superintendents across the state.
“We have to continue, as a district and a board to be open to new ideas, because we want to hold on to the staff that we have. Teacher burnout is real, and this calendar is not traditional from the model we have had across this state and country, but this is catching on in school districts, because we have to change based on what we need to do to keep staff. This is one reason why a modified calendar has caught on like wildfire across the state, because school districts see that teachers are feeling burnt out and students are as well, because of what we’ve gone through with the pandemic and coming off of that,” he said.
He added, “We have to continue to be creative and think outside of the box on ways to keep our students moving through school, and keep our staff in the buildings,” he said.
Christoff reported there had been a change to the initial draft calendar, based on additional feedback received on the survey. The second intersession week was originally set for March 11-14, including a teacher workday on March 15. Based on the feedback, that second intersession week was moved to the week containing President’s Day in February (19th through 23rd).
Director of Marketing and Communications, Chris Christoff, presented public survey data showing a total of over 65% of survey respondents voting in favor of the new calendar. “We’ve received input from our parents, high school level students, teachers and staff, business leaders, and other stakeholders. Most of the feedback sent in was positive and in full support of trying this new calendar.”
According to a CCSD news release, ‘the Board and District leaders feel the new calendar will provide an opportunity for students to receive additional academic assistance, and give teachers a chance for a much-needed reprieve throughout the school year.
“Teacher burnout is very real,” CCSD Superintendent, Dr. Antwon Sutton, said. “School districts around the country are in a state where teachers are leaving the profession due to high stress, or other factors, and we’re trying to find ways to help relieve that stress and create an environment where they can continue to be successful, which in turn, will greatly benefit our students.”
The Modified Balanced Calendar includes two intersession weeks, one in the fall, and the other in the spring. Students may use this time as a break, or to receive additional help with classwork similar to the District’s summer school program.
“We cannot afford to wait until the end of a quarter, or the end of a semester to get those students who need help back on track. We are still feeling the impact that COVID-19 had on learning, and this is an opportunity for early intervention into learning recovery,” Dr. Sutton said.
The District plans on monitoring the impact of the new calendar in the hopes of seeing a decrease in summer remediation, and an increase in teacher and student performance.’
Board member Kena Funderburk pointed out the modified calendar starts school two weeks earlier and then there is a break in October, how will that impact athletics? Students might lose two weeks of practice and a week in October before playoffs.
Dr. Sutton said that players would still be able to attend practice during those weeks. The schools will still be open and there will be access to the gym and other athletic facilities.
In answer to more of Funderburk’s concerns, Dr. Sutton said the academic assistance offered would be for two of the four days during the intersession, not all four, which allows staff to have some time off. The funding for the intersession weeks would come from the same “pot” that funding from summer school comes from — the hope is that the summer school session could be shortened, because the students who might have needed academic assistance during summer school would have gotten it earlier in the year during the intersession weeks.
Board Vice Chair Maggie James pointed out the feedback she has been receiving from teachers and staffs have been in favor of this calendar.
“We’re living in unprecedented times and people are overwhelmed, they’re stressed, and they feel like this will give all of them a chance to regroup and get refreshed, so I support this calendar,” she said.
Dr. Sutton told the board, “we want to try this; we will track the data and see what we have and if we se something that doesn’t work, then we come back and say it doesn’t work and we go back to what we were doing.”
During discussion before the vote to accept the calendar, Funderburk said she believes that the district is not going to be able to assist the students who might need help during the intersessions unless they get them in school during the intersessions.
“While I do have some concerns about logistics, I’m going to be voting for this because I think it is the right thing to do, and we should at least give it a shot.”
The board unanimously adopted the modified—balanced calendar for the 2023-2024 school year.
The calendar may be accessed online at https://www.chester.k12.sc.us/Page/2#calendar1/20230125/month.