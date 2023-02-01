Chester County students, teachers and staff in the 2023-24 school year will be looking at an extended Thanksgiving break as part of the modified balanced academic calendar adopted by Chester County School Board at its January meeting.

The concept of the modified balanced calendar was introduced for consideration at the October 2022 board meeting. The district then posted draft calendars and set up a survey to get feedback from students, teachers, staff, parents and community members including business leaders.

