(Editor’s note: Check in next week’s issue for an article reporting on the candidates’ answers to questions in the forum.)
Several of the incumbents and challengers for the Chester County School District Board seats introduced themselves to the public at a candidate’s forum sponsored by the Chester County Teacher Forum.
Candidates were given two minutes for an introductory statement and then answered three questions, including the first question, which they had been given in advance so they could prepare their response.
Moderator Amanda Freeman advised the candidates this was a forum, not a debate. Comments between candidates and the audience were not allowed.
The name of Steve Jackson, who is running for the At-Large seat, was drawn first.
Jackson said although he did not grow up in the community, he has been a resident for 24 years. He has been involved with the school district since 2008, when he spoke during a meeting where the school district was considering consolidating the Lewisville and Great Falls attendance areas.
“I was interviewed on local TV, so as far as being an active voice in the community, I think I do that well. I bring a lot of common sense to this (school board); I am the director of maintenance at the largest amusement park in North and South Carolina…some of the things I think are important in Chester County in our schools are reading,” he said.
District 3 candidate Reid Carrico said he lives in Richburg and he is seeing growth every day.
“I am right in between a couple of the housing developments, and it is growth that will absolutely change and remake the face of this county and most importantly, our school district…I’ve attended almost every school board meeting since the 2018 defeated school bond referendum, until Covid 19 shut those board meetings down and then the time change made those board meetings inaccessible for working parents…I absolutely love history, and believe that we can work together to improve our schools, but if we do not acknowledge our history, deal with what has been going on, then we are doomed to make the same mistakes that have happened in our past.”
Natalie Paul said she retired from nursing in 2012 “that’s when everything changed” and she stepped into her daughter’s school to plan her academic future, she realized that her daughter needed her, and she had made the right decision. She is a candidate for District 4.
“Our kids need us…I am very involved with education, and I want to see that our kids get the very best education they can and athletics is also very important…that’s what brought my daughter out, and she graduated with a 4.0,” she said.
Kena Funderburk said she comes from a long line of Great Falls High School graduates and a family of blue-collar workers with humble beginnings. She has had a career as a regulatory compliance director in the financial industry. Funderburk is running for the School Board At-Large seat.
“My job as a regulatory compliance director is to ask questions, to poke holes in things and make sure of the math and make sure there’s accountability, so that when the government comes in and questions us, that my company has everything in line…a lot of time I walk into conference rooms with people doubting me, because I’m a woman, or because I’m blonde, or because I’m from the South with a strong accent. I walk out with their respect and that’s what I plan to do here,” she said.
Bob Roddey is seeking the District 3 school board seat. He said he has been associated with the Chester County School District for the past 40 years (he was the former Director of Maintenance for the school district), “and now I feel its time for me to give something back. It’s an exciting time for Chester County and the school district. This is the first growth I have seen in my adult life — the decisions we make now will affect students of the school district for the next 40 years. It’s imperative that these decisions are for the betterment of the citizens and the students of the county,” he said.
Incumbent candidate Doug Shannon is seeking re-election to the District 4 seat.
“I believe all agree that we must support our public schools; it’s necessary to have an educated populace to provide a satisfactory workforce and effective citizens in order to attract businesses and population to our county. We must provide education for all — public schools cannot choose their students. One size doesn’t fit all. Needs must be identified through testing and teacher assessment, strategies must be implemented and success measured. To achieve the success expected, students need support on many fronts. I am the incumbent candidate for The Chester County School Board District 4. I have served since 2017. I have served as Board Chair since January 2021. I applaud those who are willing to serve this community by committing to serve on the Chester County School Board. I am grateful to those who have served in the past. I ask you to VOTE. Get accurate information and choose the candidates who you feel can best serve students in Chester County,” Shannon said.
Maggie James is seeking re-election to the District 6 seat. She said she worked 34 years in state government, retiring from the department of Health and Human Services as a Human service Specialist. She volunteers with Christ central Ministries and the Chester Ministerial Association Community Food Bank. She is the only member of the current Chester County School Board to have completed the courses required by the S.C. School Board Association.
“I have been on the school board for 26 years. It is my passion to see that the children of Chester County receive the best education that we can possibly give them,” she said.
Larry Miller is seeking the District 3 school board seat. He mentioned his experience running several large corporations in the aerospace and automotive sectors, and said his talent lies in “building high-performance work teams in a very team-oriented, transparent and comfortable environment…one thing I learned was to quickly assess an organization, determine the strengths, weaknesses the issues and opportunities that are available for us…you learn really fast that the blue-collar workforce, whether they’re making a product or providing a service, are the heart and soul of a community. If they’re not successful, no one will be successful. It’s the same with our teachers in this school district, who we have to support and assist through some trying times,” Miller said.
The Rev. Bill Stringfellow, who is a candidate for the At-Large seat, was not able to be present at this forum. Candidate Wytricia Mack had withdrawn by the time of the forum.