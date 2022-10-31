Following their two-minute introductory remarks at a recent candidate forum, the candidates seeking seats on the Chester County School Board were asked a series of three questions by moderator Amanda Freeman. The candidates had each been given the first question in advance so they could prepare their answers. The other two questions were not known to them. The questions were generated by the members of the Chester County Teacher Forum. Each candidate had two minutes to respond to each question. The Rev. Bill Stringfellow, a candidate for the At-Large seat, was not able to participate in the forum.
Candidates taking part in the forum, sponsored by the Chester County Teacher’s Forum were:
School Board At Large Kena Funderburk and Steve Jackson
School Board, District 3
Reid A Carrico, Larry Miller and Bob Roddey
School Board, District 4
Natalie Paul and Doug Shannon
School Board, District 6
Maggie J. James
Here is a selection of their comments.
Question 1: What do you believe is the biggest challenge facing our schools right now, and what are your plans to address this challenge?
Bob Roddey: “The biggest challenge is to provide safe and healthy schools for the students, so then can have the opportunity to get a 21st Century education. To achieve this I plan to work with this school board, with citizens’ groups, student wishes, and use this information to make the best choices for the school district.”
Doug Shannon: “The challenges faced by public schools at this time are legion: poverty, less than effective parenting, student attitudes and behavior, overworked teachers, student attendance, safety, bullying and class size. There’s no silver bullet to satisfy these concerns, but they’re all related and can be addressed by student and community engagement. If students aren’t successful in academic or other activities in school, they may become disruptive and interrupt the education of others…Disruptive students should not be returned wholesale to class, but it’s probably not effective to suspend them if there’s not an effective family situation for them to return to…As a public school, we have no choice in our raw material: we must educate those students as well,” he said.
Maggie James: “One of the major problems I see is school safety. During the past weeks that schools have been operating, we have had disruptions such as hoaxes and children bringing things to school that they shouldn’t. My focus is on school safety, to be sure our children are being kept safe and ensure the school has the information as well as the staff that they need to make sure the students are safe,” she said.
Larry Miller: “The effects are the symptoms of the issues I have been discussing. We have had a six-year decline in academic performance...there are a lot of smaller details behind that. There is also the issue of a lot of policy changes being made, the no-suspension policy. We’ve had fights on buses, we’ve had three teachers walk out at Lewisville school earlier this month. The third point is teacher retention. The cause of these has been leadership…in business, it’s always about the leadership and the direction and the decisions that are made.”
Steven Jackson: “The biggest challenge in our school system is failing academics, and it all starts with early childhood development and their ability to read. If a child can read by the end of third grade, they have a much higher chance of graduating high school and they have a much better chance of being successful in their whole school career, than if they can’t read. You’ll lose one in ten students if they can’t read by the end of the third grade. They won’t graduate…but the success rate goes up dramatically if you can read by the end of the third grade. To solve that problem you have to have teachers in the classroom; you have to have a program and you’re probably going to need some reading specialists.”
Reid Carrico: “Our biggest challenge is a complete lack of trust, in the administration and in the school board. The board has not listened to the people, has been openly hostile over the past couple of years, which is perfectly evidenced by that raucous school board meeting a few years ago when the board decided to purchase the land for the Career Center after it has been voted down three times. There is a lack of trust in the administration. The Vision 2026 (Capital Improvement Plan) was born of poor advice, they did not listen to the entire community…trust me to listen, research and question. My votes will reflect accurate information, as much as I can get it…I will also respect the people of this county and respect their vote,” he said.
Natalie Paul: “The biggest challenge for our public schools, and not just here but worldwide, is trust. Our trust is been broken and it needs to be rebuilt. The lines of communication with the school district and the community are broken, and nothing has been fixed. We have to build a bond between the board and the community…one of the trust issues was after the first bond referendum, the $38 million…then in 2020 it was $116.5 million and in 2021 it went to $263 million…we have safety issues and discipline issue and we are aware our schools need fixing, but I don’t see spending $263 million when our kids are tearing up the classrooms and the bathrooms…”
Kena Funderburk: “I believe the biggest challenge facing our schools is leadership, both from the school board and the school district perspective. Every single challenge that we have in our school district falls under the school board and the district’s leadership. The public and even the teachers and staff have very little trust in the board or district. If I am elected, I will earn your trust. I will ask questions. I will ask tough questions, I will push for transparency and accountability. I will be honest, not “school board honest” where they tell you half-truths and omit the ugly parts. I will be truly honest. I will never vote for anything I do not understand,” she said.
Question 2: A serious issue facing schools across the nation at this time is an increase in discipline matters. We can all agree that no student has the right to rob others of an education by demonstrating unacceptable behavior in the classroom. What are some options you believe are worthy of consideration regarding consequences when traditional measures and alternative school practices prove unsuccessful?
Carrico: “There are different ways of determining what is a just punishment and what are ways to determine when an incident occurs it is dealt with in a manner that is best for both the public and the victim…the criminal justice system in this county has gone through multiple evolutions, and the school district has to do something like that…you’re not going to benefit the other students by keeping in a student who is committed to disruption…it’s not going to work for anyone. In fact, you’re putting more kids in danger, not just physical danger and mental danger, but educational danger. When someone is caterwauling and making an absolute distraction, you can’t focus on what you need to learn. And if you can’t learn, what’s the point of being there in school? A huge disadvantage later on in life is the inability to learn — it doesn’t matter whether you’re working on a skid steer, digging a trench or doing college-level physics, you have to be able to learn to adapt, and when you have folks who are committed to disruption, and interfering with other’s ability to learn how to learn, you’re interfering with their livelihoods, you’re interfering with our community’s greater economic benefit and moreover, it’s just plain not fair. Do we need to suspend every student for the slightest infraction? No, but we can’t keep in disruptive students.”
Paul: “Our teachers are not parents…education begins in the home...our board has never actively taken up its real authority as to what it is supposed to be…we are supposed to be very active in making sure our policies and procedures are followed. As a board, we can expel students; we can investigate. Disciplinary actions are very serious; our teachers should not be afraid,” she said.
Funderburk: “I do not believe teachers should be social workers. Teachers need to teach and they need for the administration and the district to have their backs. When they continue to send students out of class, only for them to be sent back to class or for the teachers to be questioned…I understand that a lot of children in our county come from broken homes, they come from poverty. We do have huge socio-economic issues in this county. However teachers cannot teach when they have constant interruptions and students that are repetitively disrupting class.”
Roddey: “Teachers have to wear many hats: sometimes they have to be a social worker, sometimes they are an instructor, sometimes they are just a caring person that pats that child on the back…all of these children are individuals and they have individual problems…with the disruptions that they create, the penalties are different because the disruptions are different.”
Shannon: “Whether the other options for discipline are successful or not, we still have to educate these children…the reasons for some of the disruption is because students aren’t engaged — where is a student going to go if they’re sent home? What’s going to happen to that student if there is not a satisfactory parenting situation at home that he goes back to?”
James: “Parental involvement is a must, in order for us to be able to do what we need to do in the school system to help educate the children. The parents need to understand it is their responsibility to help lead and guide the children and make sure that when they come to school, they are ready to learn,” she said.
Miller: “You have to have boundaries set at school…this is why we have those rules, to set those boundaries so that people have an idea what the code of conduct is, what the acceptable behavior is. Then we have to enforce those rules uniformly, those traditional measures that you mentioned. Those work…they don’t work all the time, and there needs to a human intervention, a compassionate intervention in some of these cases, because we do know that we have deep poverty out there and we have kids getting other siblings ready for school…the district office has removed all of those traditional firewalls that worked…we have fights on buses, kids are going to the emergency room, and there’s not a lot being done about it…the kids are back in the classroom…we need to protect the students that want to learn and create and preserve the learning environment.”
Jackson: “The question is, if all the traditional measures fail, what are we going to do? If a student has been through all the traditional measures, and they’re still disruptive to the classroom, then they’ve got to go. They have to be suspended, we’re done, DSS can be contacted, the police can be contacted. There needs to be a line drawn in the sand, because we have one or two students who are affecting hundreds of students in their ability to learn. So if everything that we are supposed to do, we have done, what do we do then? The child has to go. And that’s the way I feel about it, and my mind will not change on that.”
Question 3: Understanding that social media platforms can sometimes be used to weaponize and villianize groups as well as individuals, us as educators we are encouraged to temper our words on social media. As a board member, how would you encourage responsible posting among our professional community?
Paul: “Words can hurt…once you write it, there is no need to delete it, because it’s there, someone has already screenshot it. I believe social media is one of the leading factors affecting education of our students: they are more worried about who has seen them, who will like them and what somebody has said about them.”
Funderburk: “I feel like social media is a very valuable tool, when it comes to getting information out for either county council or school board. I am a very active user of social media…I don’t bite my tongue on social media, and I do not bite my tongue in person. That is who I am and who I will continue to be. I post facts on social media; I post screenshots, I post documentation. When I talk about bond referendums and tax millage, I post documentation. I think as long as social media is used, and you can back up anything you say, then let it be…social media was one of the ways to get information out. The school district may call it ‘disinformation’ but the facts are there…I am a big supporter of social media, and I feel like if the board was more open to speak to the people, maybe they would have a better understanding of why three bond referendums failed and why there is so much mistrust.”
Roddey: “I don’t post, never have, don’t know how. I read some posts, but I am hesitant about putting anything out there, because once it’s out there, it’s out there forever …social media could be a good tool, used properly and you could get a lot of information out in a quick timeframe. But it is not a tool for me.”
Shannon: “I observe things on social media and I get information there…as far as coaching our professional staff on how to respond on social media, I would advise them to be careful, to think about what they were going to say to someone if they actually wrote it in a letter and signed their name to it. That’s actually what they are doing…it’s not going to go away, and is even more permanent than a letter,” he said.
James: “We have to be careful what we say, we write and what we do. There is always a responsibility in what is said and what is done, and it has consequences.”
Miller: “If we treat people the way we wanted to be treated on social media, there won’t be much of a problem there. From an integrity standpoint, for posting facts, posting information that is real, documentation, it’s a great platform…the other part of integrity is, if you don’t want to read about it in The New York Times, don’t do it…Social media is just like any interaction you have with people, this is just electronic: treat people with respect and dignity, talk from facts and talk from your heart.”
Jackson: “If you’re going to put something on social media, it needs to be truthful; it needs to be kind. You don’t want to say unkind words…similar to email, no one can tell the tone of an email. If you keep it short, keep to the facts and keep your opinions out of it, then I think you’ll be safe. As a board member, a councilman, a Senator or anything like that, whatever you write is like it was 20 years ago when you wrote a memo. It’s there forever and it’s discoverable in a court of law. You should always watch your back and be very professional in how you present yourself.”
Carrico: “I have not found social media to be a useful or helpful thing…it’s true what Kena Funderburk said about the reach and the speed of social media to disseminate information and we’ve all heard a lot of things about how we should be truthful and respectful…but the First Amendment guarantees us the right to speak and say our opinion. I will do nothing to discourage anyone from using their First Amendment right…as my grandfather who sat on this board in much more turbulent times said, people were rude back then, people said quick, short things. What he did, he wiped the sweat off his brow and it was gone. When you’re upset, when you have an opinion in the height of the heat is on, I want you to sit there and ruminate on it…my advice to the teachers and administration, would be ruminate on your post before you post it. Be thoughtful — you are educators; act educated.”