At their August meeting, the Chester County School Board approved the second reading of a policy that changes the board meeting times to 5:30 p.m. beginning with the Sept. 26 meeting.
The board discussed changing meeting times at their Aug. 8 board retreat and then voted to approve the first reading of the policy change at the school board meeting later that same day.
At that Aug. 8 meeting, Superintendent Dr. Antwon Sutton said, “as we discussed in the board retreat, as you know there has been some feedback from the community on adjusting our board meeting time, and as we promised and as was discussed early in the summer, it would be discussed at the board retreat…from that discussion the recommendation is to keep the 4:30 meeting time for executive sessions, which does not include the public.
“The policy change will read that the scheduled time for executive session is 4:30 p.m. and the scheduled time for the regular board meeting will be 5:30 p.m. I can recall some public comments referencing that time…as a compromise for the community for those who wanted the meetings changed to a later time; I feel this is a great compromise. We will see how this works for a few months, and if we need to adjust the time again, maybe in January, we can do that,” Dr. Sutton said.
In discussion of the second and final reading of the policy amendment, Board Vice Chair Sandy Lovern commented that the members of the public she had spoken to were not happy with the amended meeting time, but she would support it.
“They still wanted the meeting at 6 p.m.,” Lovern said. The board will meet at 4:30 p.m. each meeting to vote to go into executive session.
The policy amendment passed unanimously. The amendment also changes the meeting policy to specify that no board meetings would be held in July or December, unless necessary.
In his Superintendent’s Report, Dr. Sutton reminded the public that the board room is now open to the public at regular capacity for those who want to attend board meetings. He reminded everyone to continue to practice handwashing and safety practices, because Covid is still a present concern.