Board members take oaths

Chester County School Board members installed were clockwise from top left, Kena Funderburk, Maggie James, Bob Roddey and Doug Shannon.

 PHOTO BY BRIAN GARNER / THE N&R

The new and returning members of the Chester County School Board were sworn in last night, and the officers elected will be some familiar faces to school board watchers.

Returning District 6 board member Maggie James was sworn in by Judge Angela Boyd (James’ niece). She was backed up by the GEMS of Chester Middle School.

