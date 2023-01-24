The new and returning members of the Chester County School Board were sworn in last night, and the officers elected will be some familiar faces to school board watchers.
Returning District 6 board member Maggie James was sworn in by Judge Angela Boyd (James’ niece). She was backed up by the GEMS of Chester Middle School.
Surrounded by her family, At-Large Board member Kena Funderburk was sworn in by Judge Dana Greenleaf.
With his wife standing by, District 3 Board member Bob Roddey was sworn in by Judge Gail Hamilton.
District 4 Board member Doug Shannon was sworn in by Superintendent Dr. Antwon Sutton.
Once the board returned to open session following the executive session, the floor was opened for nominations for Board Chair and Board Vice Chair.
Nakia Houston-White nominated Doug Shannon for Chair; Kena Funderburk nominated Sandy Lovern. Shannon was elected by a 4-3 vote.
Houston-White then nominated Maggie James for Vice Chair; Kena Funderburk nominated Bob Roddey for Vice Chair. James was elected Vice Chair by a 4-3 vote.