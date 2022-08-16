Convocation 2022

Chester County Superintendent Dr. Antwon Sutton (inset upper right) had some inspiring words for his teachers and staff at the 2022 Convocation. During the role call portion of the program, at the name of their school was called, teachers from each school showed their enthusiasm for the start of the 2022-2023 school year.

 BY BRIAN GARNER/THE N&R

Chester County Superintendent Dr. Antwon Sutton had some inspiring words for teachers and staff at the 2022 Convocation gathering of teachers from all the district schools.

This was the first in-person Convocation in two years. The annual gathering of teachers to get them inspired for the first day of school was waylaid by Covid 19 concerns at the start of the past two school years.

