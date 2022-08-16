Chester County Superintendent Dr. Antwon Sutton had some inspiring words for teachers and staff at the 2022 Convocation gathering of teachers from all the district schools.
This was the first in-person Convocation in two years. The annual gathering of teachers to get them inspired for the first day of school was waylaid by Covid 19 concerns at the start of the past two school years.
For this year’s Convocation, the theme was “Forward Together” and attendees were given a LEGO building block piece and asked to think of these building blocks by District Teacher of the Year Mandy Freeman and Allison Libecap — they are different colors and different sizes. Singly, they can’t build much, but when you put them together, they can build a castle, or a spaceship. So it is with the staff and teachers of the Chester County School District.
“We are like those LEGO; we’re in different buildings, we have different roles, but we all fit together for that one common thing: student success,” said Freeman.
Dr. Sutton spoke to his teachers. “Another year begins, Chester County — I am so grateful to serve as Superintendent of Chester County schools, and we are thankful for so much. Just think about how our world has been twisted and turned upside down over the past few years. We are still not out of the pandemic, but we are getting there,” he said.
Dr. Sutton then shared his vision for the district with the staff, school board members and teachers. He also expressed appreciation to the support staff that helps the school day run smoothly, including custodial staff, maintenance, food service staff, office staff, principals and administrators, IT department and bus drivers.
“As faculty, staff, district office staff, teacher or a coach, we all make a difference in the lives of our children…we are doing our best to raise our students’ academic achievement, and we’re going to support our students’ social, emotional and physical well-being throughout the year…you are all educators in diverse roles throughout our system, but we all teach in our own right. In whatever capacity you serve in this district, we all have gifts that we can impart to our students. We must return students to their parents each and every afternoon better than when they came to us that day…that’s what we do as educators, we help them to be a little kinder, a little smarter and a little more focused on a daily basis. This is truly a noble profession. It’s an amazing responsibility of shaping minds. We are shaping the minds of those who will run this country and lead us into the future. This is a powerful job that we have, so never take for granted what we do in Chester County schools.
“I expect everyone to smile, bring energy to your students every day, and help them have a love of learning,” Dr. Sutton said.
Dr. Sutton then refreshed the teacher’s memories on the district’s vision and mission statement.
The theme for this school year is “Forward Together” (for Student Success).
“We have a vision throughout our county. We are one of the largest employers in the county and we want to make sure that we work through our school system to set the tone to help the public see we are moving forward together. We are not just Great Falls. We’re not just Lewisville, we’re not just the Chester area. We are the Chester County School District and we are one school district! As we do things at our district level, were not thinking about one particular school zone, we’re thinking about every single student in our school system.”
In a musical moment, Chief HR Officer Wendell Sumter asked the assembled teachers as they started the school year, “Let’s Stay Together.”