Chester County School District bus drivers are trained to stop and to call for help when a situation like a fight breaks out on the bus. Driver Celistine Sanders took that idea one step further. When a fight between a student and parent happened, she went looking for help.
Her quick thinking was commended by the Chester County School District and Superintendent Dr. Antwon Sutton in a ceremony Friday morning.
Dr. Sutton prefaced his remarks by saying, “as we all know, in the history of schools, kids get into altercations — we know that. But it goes to a whole different level when a parent gets on a school bus with other children, and that parent gets into an altercation with a student.”
Dr. Sutton reminded the crowd that he had been a bus driver for six years in college, and “when you’re out there, it’s just the driver and students on your bus. And you have to protect every student on your bus. That’s not an easy job. In the classroom, students are sitting in front of the teacher, but on the bus, you have up to 75 students behind you and you’re watching the highways and making sure you’re navigating the roadways safely,” he said. He thanked the bus drivers who were present at the ceremony for what they do on a daily basis.
“On top of all those things a bus driver is dealing with, to have a parent get on a school bus, at a bus stop…no one thinks that when you open the doors for student to get on or off, but no one thinks that you would have someone to come onto the bus. And in her quick thinking moment, Mrs. Celistine Sanders had to think quickly: open her door to let the students get off, but in this instance, a parent got on and started assaulting a student.
“She thought very quickly, and not everyone can do that — drivers are trained if there is an incident on the bus, you call it in and you wait on the scene for law enforcement to come to you.
“Her idea was ‘I’m going to go get help.’
“When she got to the Chester County Law Enforcement Center, she honked the horn. She made sure where she went to where she could get help, and Sheriff Dorsey and his officers came out and they assisted.
“The Chester County School District felt it was important to recognize you for what you did in that situation, to keep our students safe in this county” Dr. Sutton told Sanders.
He then presented her with a Letter of Commendation from Dr. Sutton and the Chester County School Board and a Certificate of Recognition from Dr. Sutton and Director of Transportation Paula Summerville.
In his remarks, Chester County Sheriff Max Dorsey said he appreciated what Celistine Sanders did in this situation.
“I talk about heroes all the time and in light of September 11 being commemorated this week, we thought a lot about heroes and what that means to us in the public safety profession, but we also attribute that analogy to you and those who are in the education system. I’ve said before that teachers have an opportunity to affect positive change on a generation, every day and it’s no different for bus drivers. You’re responsible for those students’ safety from the time they get on that bus until you let them go.
“I think it’s easy for us to say what you would have done, but Celistine didn’t have time to think and make that decision. She did something extraordinary,” Sheriff Dorsey said.
School Board member Maggie James told Sanders, “I am overwhelmed with emotion that (you) had the foresight and God was with (you) to give her the direction to take those children to the Law Enforcement Center. Thank you for taking care of those children and for the safety you provided to them on that bus.”
Following the ceremony, Dr. Sutton said he had a unique perspective on the incident since he was a bus driver in college.
“Her actions were heroic. I think back to my own experiences, where I had a parent come onto the bus and verbally assault me. It was dark at the bus stop and as the 30 kids were getting on, the parent got onto the bus, stopped at my seat and began yelling at me. We later discovered that the child involved didn’t tell the whole story.
“It’s a scary situation. But in that moment, drivers are trained to pick up your radio and call it in to dispatch. Normally, you wait for someone to come to you.
“But we’re commending Celistine Sanders because she didn’t just wait; she realized quickly that she was near the Sheriff’s Office and she took the bus there. That was a difference between what happened and what could have happened,” he said.
In a short interview, Celistine Sanders said that she was filling in on another driver’s route. She said she has been a bus driver since she was 16 years old. She said she takes very seriously the responsibility of taking care of her students.