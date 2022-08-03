The Chester County School District is currently kicking off its school supply drive for the 2022-2023 school year with the annual “Pack the Bus” event. The event will take place during Tax Free Weekend on Saturday, August 6, 2022, at the Chester Walmart (1691 JA Cochran Bypass, Chester), from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. The community is encouraged to give donations for the benefit of all students in Chester County Schools.
Donations such as notebooks, backpacks, disinfectant wipes, and other school supplies can be delivered to the Chester County School District Office (509 District Office Drive, Chester). Monetary donations or gift cards are also accepted. Please make personal checks out to “Chester County School District.”