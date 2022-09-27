What began as a discussion on suspending a Chester County School Board policy evolved into a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) between the school district and the Town of Great Falls.

At their September meeting the school board first discussed suspending a policy on use of school facilities. What brought this about was a letter from Great Falls Mayor Josh Brantley asking for use of the Great Falls High School football stadium for the town’s youth flag football program, specifically on two different dates: October 11 and November 8.

