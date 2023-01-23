School News
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
School News
The Chester High School Class of 1973 will hold its class reunion on Friday, June 23. The 50th anniversary is fast approaching and plans are in process to make this an enjoyable event. For more information, call Brenda Worthy Holmes at 803-519-6595 or Pearl Wilson Curbeam at 803-209-1277.
Carolina Community Actions Head Start/Early Head Start is now accepting applications in the Chester and Edgemoor areas for the 2022-23 school year.
Eligible children for the Early Head Start must be between the ages of zero and three years. Eligible children for Head Start must be between three and five years old.
The following documentation is needed to apply: legal birth certificate/documented proof of age; South Carolina certificate of immunizations; proof of residency; proof of insurance or Medicaid; and proof of income (two recent check stubs or W-2).
If you are interested or know someone who is interested, call the Edgemoor Head Start Center at 803-789-3601 or the North Chester Head Start/Early Head Start Center at 803-581-6854. The North Chester center is located at 2135 Quinn Road, Chester.