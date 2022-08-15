Head Start now taking applications
Carolina Community Actions Head Start/Early Head Start is now accepting applications in the Chester and Edgemoor areas for the 2022-2023 school year.
Eligible children for the Early Head Start must be between the ages of zero and three years. Eligible children for Head Start must be between three and five years old.
The following documentation is needed to apply: legal birth certificate/documented proof of age; South Carolina certificate of immunizations; proof of residency; proof of insurance or Medicaid; and proof of income (two recent check stubs or W-2).
If you are interested or know someone who is interested, call the Edgemoor Head Start Center at 803-789-3601 or the North Chester Head Start/Early Head Start Center at 803-581-6854. The North Chester center is located at 2135 Quinn Road, Chester.
Purity Presbyterian Playschool is now accepting applications for the 2022-2023 school year. Call 803-377-8175 for details.
The South Carolina Governor’s School for Science and Mathematics (GSSM) is still accepting applications for its Residential and STEM Foundations. Online applications are available at www.scgssm.org.
GSSM is South Carolina’s only two-year, public, residential high school dedicated to the advanced study of science, technology, engineering and mathematics.
GSSM residential applicants should be current South Carolina residents, high school sophomores (inquire about exceptions), and have at least 10.5 high school credits before the end of the 2021-2022 school year, including geometry, algebra I and II, English I and II, a social studies course, and a lab science course.
Applications are also open for STEM Foundations: GSSM’s Online Diploma Program. Created for rising juniors in the state of South Carolina, STEM Foundations is an online school with a high-level STEM-focused curriculum.
For more information about GSSM’s programs, visit www.scgssm.org, contact the Office of Admissions at admissions@gssm.k12.sc.us or 843-383-3901 ext. 3963, or contact enrollment counselors Heather Dunham (843-992-0148) or Carlton Hicks (843-773-0061).